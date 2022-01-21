News

Presidency: 56 years denial of Igbo reason for Biafra agitation, says OYC

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The youth wing of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has said that denying the Igbo an opportunity to produce Nigeria’s president in the last 56 years has been responsible for agitation for the restoration of the state of Biafra.

In a release issued by the national president of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka and made available to New Telegraph, the Council lamented that Biafra agitation was caused by the protracted injustice and marginalisation against Ndigbo, which evidently took a dramatic turn in 1998 with Ralph Uwazurike leading the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to the present IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, insisting that the time had come to redress the injustice. Comrade Igboayaka added that there were over 15 separatist groups in the South East, insisting that having a Nigerian president of South East extraction in 2023 will be a perfect solution to the political differences and errors perpetrated from 1967 to 1970.

“It’s obvious that the new generation of Igbo extraction, those below 57 years old, didn’t experience the Nigerian genocide against Ndigbo, but they have inquired and feel aggrieved why an Igbo person has not governed Nigeria since 56 years. “This prolonged marginalisation, injustice and economic strangulation against Ndigbo have formed the opinion in over 80 million Igbo people between the ages of 15 to 57 years that Nigeria is not their country. Therefore, they seek secession for actualisation of state of Biafra,” Igboayaka recounted. He stressed that a Nigerian president of South East extraction ought be a patriotic call for all rightthinking members of the Nigerian society to pave the way for a new Nigeria, adding, “where tribalism will be buried with ressurection of national patriotism, instead of ethnic patriotism.” Igboayaka noted that South East has credible and competent presidential aspirants that would bring “Nigeria to the path of ethnic reintegration, economic development and political stability.”

 

Our Reporters

