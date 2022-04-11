Presidency: ABC Nwosu backs Peter Obi

Elder statesman, Prof ABC Nwosu, is backing ex-Anambra State Governor Peter Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The former Minister of Health said while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) in Abuja Obi, not minding his wealth, fame and influence, has continued to maintain, unpretentiously, a humble lifestyle.

Nwosu recalled how he convinced Obi to contest the Anambra governorship, which he won. He said: “Having closely observed him as a lecturer while he was a student and then carefully followed his trajectory since his graduation, I strongly believe he was a man with the intelligence, discipline, frugality and management acumen that Anambra State needed at that time to restore our lost values as a people. “I am proud to say that the stakeholders took my advice, went to him, convinced him and he contested and won.

The results are the huge gains witnessed in all departments of development. He also delivered far beyond my expectations by restoring those values very dear to us as a people.”

Nwosu urged the PDP and all Nigerians to support Obi in his quest to lead the country. “I am telling powerbrokers in Nigeria that this is the man, who has not only added experience to the litany of sterling qualities in him but also has acquired more requisite knowledge by diligently studying the problems of this country.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...