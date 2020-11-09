Presidency: Abia, Lagos, Kano to get higher allocation in MSME Fund

The Presidency has said that Abia, Lagos and Kano states will get higher allocations in the distribution of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) fromthe N2.3 trillionEconomic Sustainability Plan (ESP) Fund.

A Presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, also assured the people that all other states and the FCT will get an evenly distributed share of the ESP’s N75 billion MSMEs Survival Fund.

According to him, the ESP scheme continues to gain attention with the emergence of beneficiaries on the first set of states across the country. Akande explained that Lagos, Kano and Abia had more MSMES activities in their states than the rest and this explained why they got slightly higher numbers of beneficiaries.

The report disclosed that the Steering Committee led by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Katagum, was working to ensure smooth implementation of the programme across the states and FCT as focal persons are enlisted by the Project Delivery Office (PDO) to drive the operationalization of the schemes in communities within the states.

