Presidency accuses Kukah of sowing strife, discord among Nigerians

…says no constitutional backing for appointment based on ethnicity, faith

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, of sowing the seeds of strife and discord among Nigerians even when the majority seek to live in harmony despite all challenges.

Responding to a recent statement credited to Kukah during his virtual address before the United States Congress, a Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Sunday, said there were no provisions in the constitution to support appointments into government offices based on ethnicity or religion.

The Bishop had criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the nation’s security situation alleging that he was nepotistic with key appointments tilting more in favour of Muslims amongst others.

Shehu said though Nigerians were familiar with the antics of opposition elements appearing before foreign parliaments to malign their country with a view to gaining some selfish political advantages, it becomes troubling when such tactic was being employed by ‘a so-called man of the Church’.

The Presidential spokesman said there was no bias in Buhari’s government because the president hails from north and a Muslim while the vice president is from southern region and a Christian, adding that the cabinet is equally balanced between the two religions.

“But neither is there anything in our Constitution to state that political posts must be apportioned according to ethnicity or faith. It takes a warped frame of mind for a critic to believe ethnicity is of primary importance in public appointments. It is yet more troubling to hear a Churchman isolating one group for criticism purely on ethnic lines,” he stated

Accusing the Bishop of causing strife, Shehu said: “For all our challenges as a nation, nearly all of us seek to live together in harmony, celebrating differences, and finding common ground as Nigerians above all.

“But people like Kukah are doing their best to sow discord and strife among Nigerians.

“More than any other set of people, leaders – in politics or religion who preach respect for truth have a duty to practice it. It is a moral and practical responsibility. Going by the history of the Church as is well known, it will stand up publicly for the truth.

“It is unfortunate, and disappointing, for citizens of Nigeria to bear witness to one of their Churchmen castigating their country in front of representatives of a foreign parliament.”

Shehu also punctured the allegation that the President has not done anything to stop the farmers/herders clashes as he claimed that the Buhari’s administration was the only one that has confronted the almost one century challenge frontally.

He debunked the claims that the investment in infrastructure between Nigeria and the Niger Republic was wasteful pointing out that a similar one between Lagos and Benin Republic has been of immense economic benefits to the country.

On the allegation that only Christian schools were being attacked by the insurgents and bandits in the country, Shehu said nothing could be further from the truth. According to him, the bandits who kidnap for ransom are not selective in carrying out their nefarious activities.

