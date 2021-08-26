News

Presidency accuses Ortom of stirring up ethno-religious strife

…says gov unfit to hold public office

The Presidency has accused Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom of stirring up ethnoreligious strife and causing avoidable deaths by inciting farmers against herders as well as Christians against Muslims. Ortom recently described President Muhammadu Buhari as the worst President because of his handling of the security challenges facing the country on television.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, described the governor as a politician bereft of principles. Shehu said: “In an at tempt to boost his sinking political fortunes Ortom takes the cheapest and lowest route possible by playing on ethnic themes – and in doing so knowingly causes deaths of innocent Nigerians by inciting farmers against herders, and Christians against Muslims.

“Specifically, Ortom stirs up hatred by targeting one single ethnic group in Nigeria – using language reminiscent of the Rwandan genocide. “As was the case in Rwanda where then-Hutu leaders of the country incited their countrymen against each other, claiming there was a ‘secret Tutsi agenda’ over the Hutu, Ortom claims there is a ‘secret Fulanization agenda’ over other ethnic groups in his state and in Nigeria.

This is a copy of the language of Hutu Power – which falsely, and intentionally accused the Rwandan Tutsi of plans to dominate the country. “This wicked talk is aimed at giving cover to his so-called policy on the Ranches Establishment Law – which in reality is purely an act of denial of the law – intended to withhold rights and freedoms from one ethnic group alone, whilst inciting race hatred against them amongst all others. “These are not the actions of a man who should be trusted with running public services or holding public office.

“For the governor of a major state in Nigeria to be politically driven by ethnic hatred is a stain on our country. The good and fair-minded people of Benue State deserve more than this, and we look forward to the next elections when they have an opportunity to restore its greatness.”

