Presidency administers oath of secrecy to workers

The Presidency yesterday warned staff against disclosure of confidential information without authorization. Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, said this during the administration of Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy to 42 workers handling classified documents. According to him, those found wanting would be dealt with.

The oath was administered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court.

According to a statement by Patience Tilley-Gyado, Assistant Director (Information), the Permanent Secretary warned that anyone found culpable would be made to face the penalties even after retirement.

‘‘We discovered that due to deployment of officers and retirement a number of our staff need to be placed under the radar so that they will be aware that their jobs, the kind of documents or information they are handling from day to day and beyond, are so important and must be safeguarded,” the statement quoted Umar as saying.

“That’s the reason we decided to do the needful by administering the Oath of Secrecy, highlighting the importance of letting them know what information they are managing and the consequences of the breach of such information.”

The Permanent Secretary, who disclosed that the exercise would be continuous, expressed delight that so far the State House had not recorded any breach of information.

He said: ‘‘We have not had any breach. We don’t anticipate having any breach. ‘

‘But then it’s our duty to let them understand that if there is any, there will be consequences after investigations and that also includes after they have retired from the Civil Service.’’

Earlier before the administration of the Oath, Mr Tukur Yahaya, the Director of Special Services Department, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, took the staff through sensitization, explaining the essence of the Official Secrets Act,1962.

