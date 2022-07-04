News Top Stories

Presidency: Afenifere tasks S'West politicians on reconciliation, unity to achieve Tinubu's ambition

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG( has implored politicians in the South West to unite in a bid to achieving the presidential aspiration of the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general election.

 

The group stressed that the South could have lost the chance but for uncommon loyalty displayed by politicians in the zone who patriotically jettisoned their ambitions for Tinubu in the interest of democracy and spearheaded the opportunity for the South to grab the presidential ticket.

 

The socio-cultural group, in a press conference addressed in Ado Ekiti yesterday, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that democracy thrives, by allowing the will of the majority to triumph during the All Progressives Congress presidential convention.

 

Addressing journalists on Tinubu’s emergence, the ARG spokesperson in Ekiti State, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, said the region would end up producing a successor to President Buhari if it can demonstrate unity of purpose from which other  regions of the federation can take a cue. Ogungbemi posited that Southern Nigeria would eternally be grateful for the patriotic zeal of the APC Northern Governors’ Forum that insisted that power must return to the South in the spirit of normative order and promotion of justice, fairness, and equity in the system.

 

Going further, the spokesperson, said the South West played a pivotal role in the consummation of APC and Buhari’s presidential ascendancy even as he opined: “Allowing the zone to produce a successor to the current government was in order and in alignment with the law of reciprocity.

 

“The ARG on behalf of Yoruba race applauded President Buhari for his statesmanship, ditto to the Northern Progressive Governors’forumwhichroseabove clannish sentiment and regional affinity by displaying thegravitastoembraceapan- Nigerian decision that power must shift to the South.

 

“We hereby, humbly task Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Bisi Akande; Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunke Amosun, Rauf Aregbesola, and other bigwigs in the progressive fold to midwife sincere and genuine reconciliation among contending forces and unite for Tinubu.

 

“The trajectory of election in Nigeria since 1999 clearly presents an unassailable narrative that no zone can singlehandedly produce Nigerian president without recourse to the sensibilities and cooperation of others. With this reality, we must jettison primordial sentiments and divisive comments and form a formidable coalition with the Igbo, Fulani, Hausa, Kanuri, and other ethnic nationalities to galvanise support for Asiwaju Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Ogungbemi gave kudos to Fayemi, immediate past Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former Ogun State governor IbikunleAmosun, andothers who displayed uncommon patriotism and selflessness by stepping down from the primary.

 

The ARG, however, expressed confidence that with strong political networks, structures and contacts Tinubu had erected over the years, the APC is set and more than ready to win the 2023 presidential poll.

 

