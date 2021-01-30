News

Presidency alerts on fresh smear campaign against Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has alerted the public on a fresh plot by the opposition elements to launch a new orchestrated smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari using online newspapers and blogs. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, raised the allegation yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen. This is the second time Adesina would be raising a similar alert on the alleged plot; the first was raised in December last.

The presidential spokesman alleged that the campaign is scheduled to be launched anytime from now through editorials and purported special investigative stories. According to him, the smear campaign is designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying the President as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

Impeccable security findings, he claimed, indicated that those behind the plot have procured online blogs and newspapers, which are to launch coordinated publications, alleging subjugation and suppression of a particular religion and ethnic groups. He disclosed that a specific medium has so far contacted some opinion leaders, especially those very critical of President Buhari.

He said: “Part of the planned publication is to make unwary readers believe that the President has continually used the powers of his office to shield and protect an ethnic group against crimes of murder, kidnappings, rape and banditry in the southern, middle belt and some northern states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Military: Boko Haram moving sophisticated weapons to N’West

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says 104 suspected bandits killed in one week The military has noted the possible movement of suspected terrorist elements from the North East theatre of operation, to the North West, with sophisticated weapons. The weapons, it noted, were being used by suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements, to terrorise residents of the area. Coordinator, […]
News

70,000 farmers benefit from agric loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has said it is supporting over 70,000 farmers with special loans to increase their capacity and yields during this year’s planting season, as part of its commitment to ensuring growth of the agricultural sector. In a press release, the lender said apart from being one of its initiatives to promote entrepreneurship in the […]
News Top Stories

APC crisis: I never said I spent N35bn on Buhari’s elections, says Tinubu

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fourty-eight hours after Comrade Adams Oshiomholeled National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was dissolved by the National Executive Council (NEC), the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday denied reports that he allegedly spent N35 billion on the elections of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019. Tinubu’s denial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica