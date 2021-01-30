Presidency alerts on fresh smear campaign against Buhari

The Presidency has alerted the public on a fresh plot by the opposition elements to launch a new orchestrated smear campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari using online newspapers and blogs. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, raised the allegation yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen. This is the second time Adesina would be raising a similar alert on the alleged plot; the first was raised in December last.

The presidential spokesman alleged that the campaign is scheduled to be launched anytime from now through editorials and purported special investigative stories. According to him, the smear campaign is designed to further exacerbate tension in the land, by portraying the President as pandering to ethnic and other primordial tendencies, contrary to his pledge to belong to all Nigerians.

Impeccable security findings, he claimed, indicated that those behind the plot have procured online blogs and newspapers, which are to launch coordinated publications, alleging subjugation and suppression of a particular religion and ethnic groups. He disclosed that a specific medium has so far contacted some opinion leaders, especially those very critical of President Buhari.

He said: “Part of the planned publication is to make unwary readers believe that the President has continually used the powers of his office to shield and protect an ethnic group against crimes of murder, kidnappings, rape and banditry in the southern, middle belt and some northern states.

Like this: Like Loading...