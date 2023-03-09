News

Presidency: All hope not lost, Atiku tells supporters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerian electorate not to be discouraged by the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as presidentelected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Atiku in a statement urged the people not to give in to apathy but to participate actively in this weekend’s governorship and state Assembly elections. “But all hope is not lost. As citizens desirous of a better Nigeria, we must never give in to apathy. “The electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as we step up the cause to reclaim our mandate. “We must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote,” the PDP candidate assured.”

