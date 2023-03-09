Presidency: All hope not lost, Atiku tells supporters

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerian electorate not to be discouraged by the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as presidentelected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Atiku in a statement urged the people not to give in to apathy but to participate actively in this weekend’s governorship and state Assembly elections. “But all hope is not lost. As citizens desirous of a better Nigeria, we must never give in to apathy. “The electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as we step up the cause to reclaim our mandate. “We must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote,” the PDP candidate assured.”
Swedish geneticist wins Nobel medicine prize for decoding ancient DNA
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day people evolved from extinct ancestors at the dawn of human history. Paabo’s work demonstrated practical implications during the COVID-19 pandemic when he found that people infected with the virus […]
e-transmission: Act in national interest, save Nigeria’s democracy, PDP govs tell NASS
Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have advised the National Assembly to listen to the wishes of Nigerians on the issue of electronic transmission of election results. The two chambers of the National Assembly had, before the lawmakers embark on their annual recess, passed different versions of the Electoral Act […]
Revolution Now protest: Court fines DSS N2m for illegal seizure of iPhone, cash from Sowore
The Federal High Court sitting Abuja, yesterday fined the Department of State Services (DSS) of the sum of N2 million for illegally seizing the iPhone and cash from publisher of Sahara Reporters and Convener of Revolution Now Protest, Omoyele Sowore, in 2019. The court found the DSS guilty of violating the rights of Sowore, when […]
