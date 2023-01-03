News

Presidency: Another four years of APC will send Nigeria into Stone Age, says ex-minister Oyelese

Former Minister of Mines and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese, Tuesday lamented that the almost eight years of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as ruinous, claiming that another four years of the ruling party would throw Nigeria into the stone age.

Oyelese made this disclosure in his speech at the press conference addressed by some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State to herald Wednesday’s Freedom Road Walk in support of its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku. It was held at the Iyaganku, Ibadan Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

Oyelese was flanked by some other Oyo State bigwigs of the National Mandate Group (NMG) within PDP across the country, including a former Minister (State) Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, former Deputy Governor of the State, Hazeem Gbolarumi, Mr. Femi Babalola, Prof. Professor Abiodun Raufu and Alhaji Majekodunmi Aborode (ex-commissioner), among others.

On behalf of other PDP leaders, Oyelese recalled that during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the Nigerian economy was much better than what it is currently, adding that: “Nigerians now go to bed hungry every night. Nigerians still have to sleep with only one eye closed because of insecurity across the country. Prices of goods and services have sky-rocketed and become unaffordable for a majority of the people. Another four years of APC in government will throw Nigeria into the Stone Age.

 

