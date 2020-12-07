Presidency: APC remains party of choice for Nigerians

The Presidency has said that the outcome of the by-elections conducted across the country at the weekend indicated that Nigerians appreciate efforts being made by President Muhammmadu Buhari in making life better for them.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said the polls showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains a party of choice for the people.

He also gave the assurance that the government will not take the people’s confidence in the ruling party for granted.

Shehu said: “Results coming from the states of the long list of by-elections show definitely that our party, the APC, remains the chosen party of Nigerians. “We do not take this confidence of the people for granted and we will not fail them.

“Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government. “While congratulating the successful candidates, President Buhari in particular is very pleased with the election outcomes and urges the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories.”

