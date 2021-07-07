News Top Stories

Presidency: Arrest of Kanu, Igboho’s men has returned calm, sanity to Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…hails security, intelligence agencies on operations

The Presidency has said that the recent repatriation and arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and some followers of Sunday Igboho, a leader of a Yoruba group seeking the exit of Oodua nation from Nigeria, has returned calm, sanity and peace to Nigeria. The Presidency made this declaration yesterday in a release by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday.

Shehu, who hailed the security and intelligence agencies for the operations leading to the arrest of the men, also urged them to deploy similar professionalism and dexterity to apprehend those bandits targeting students, rural dwellers and citizens in the North-West. Recall that the nation’s intelligence and security agencies carried out a clandestine operation to arrest and extradite Kanu in a controversial circumstance last week from Kenya and had since charged him to court. The IPOB leader is currently being remanded in the Department of State Service (DSS)’s custody in Abuja.

Igboho, on his own, had his Ibadan residence invaded by security agents last Thursday with two of his lieutenants killed, properties vandalised while eleven persons arrested, including some cats. Arms, ammunition and charms were equally reportedly recovered from his residence. Igboho reportedly escaped arrest but was promptly declared wanted and ordered to make himself available to the security agencies.

