Presidency: Atiku’ll win at first ballot –Campaign council

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed the hope that the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would meet the 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 states of the federation to be declared president-elect. Spokesperson of the Atiku- Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the PDP candidate’s victory would shock pollsters who are predicting a run-off between major candidates, in the next year’s presidential election. Ologbondiyan hinged his hope on Atiku’s “overwhelming support by Nigerians across board.”

He claimed that the PDP candidate “enjoys the solidarity and support of greater majority of Nigerians who are not captured in the indices relied upon by many of the pollsters in their projections on the 2023 presidential election. “It is incontrovertible that Atiku will win the majority of lawful votes across the country and garner the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in more than 24 states of the federation.

“It is evident that the massive traditional voters of the PDP across polling units, wards, local governments, states and the six geo-political zones are not distracted in their steadfastness to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting en masse for Atiku.”

The campaign spokesperson added that PDP’s “traditional voters” are mobilising the non-partisan voters as well as the undecided across the country to vote for the party’s presidential candidate. “Furthermore, it is clear that the candidate of the rival APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lacks the political muscle and national acceptability to stop Atiku at the first ballot. “Our campaign is therefore unfazed, knowing that majority of Nigerians across the nation are in consensus to elect Atiku as the next president of our country, particularly, given his proven capacity, competence, political will and national acceptability to provide leadership at this critical time of our national history,” Ologbondiyan stated.

