Presidency: Atiku’ll win at first ballot – Campaign Council 

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed the hope that the party’s candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would meet the 25 per cent of votes cast in 24 states of the federation to be declared president-elect.

Spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the PDP candidate’s victory would shock pollsters who are predicting a run-off between major candidates, in the next year’s presidential election.

Ologbondiyan hinged his hope on Atiku’s “overwhelming support by Nigerians across board.”

He claimed that the PDP candidate “enjoys the solidarity and support of a greater majority of Nigerians who are not captured in the indices relied upon by many of the pollsters in their projections on the 2023 presidential election.”

