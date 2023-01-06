Presidency: Awesu mobilises Ikorodu residents for Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, AbdulAzeez Awesu, has called on residents of Ikorodu area of the state to support the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Awesu, who made the appeal during a march he organised in Ikorodu recently, said Atiku is not only a unifier, who will bring the various parts of the country together but has the capacity to salvage Nigeria out of her economic and political problems.

The march, attended by several candidates, former aspirants and other stakeholders in Ikorodu PDP, was staged to mobilise support for the PDP presidential candidate and other candidates of the party. According to the convener, it was also staged to reassure party members and residents who have been complaining of dull moments within the major opposition party since the last rally that was organised on Independence Day. Speaking with newsmen during the rally, Awesu said: “This rally is basically to let people know that PDP is still on ground because if you can recall, we started this journey a couple of months ago and we knew the pace that we were going, but considering the circumstances, the whole thing seems to be dying down but then, people really need to know that PDP is still on ground.

That is just the essence of this and to know that Atiku Abubakar is going to be the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Atiku Abubakar is a unifier and that is the major reason why we are doing this to bring Atiku Abubakar to each and everyone’s doorstep, knowing that it is Atiku Abubakar that can do it on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. That is why we are mobilising our people and residents to come out here to know we have a lot of work to do.” Awesu, who expressed satisfaction over the turnout, said: I’m really happy with the turnout.

It showed that a lot of people have actually been waiting for this to happen. The essence of the whole thing is just to bring us together instead of sitting in our houses and thinking there is nothing to be done. There is a lot to be done in PDP, and we need to come out.

This is our time, we have every chance; we have every opportunity to take back what is ours.” Speaking on how the party intends to win the next general election, Awesu said that more engaging activities have been planned, which are going to commence soon.

“We have a strategy in place and will I tell you that in Ikorodu, PDP is taking the state Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate seats. All of these will be ours. You can see people came out massively despite the weather.” Awesu also hinted that there will be three or more rallies to mobilise people for the general election. “Trust me, we are going to have three to five more rallies, and the essence will be to bring PDP to the people’s doorsteps,” he said.

