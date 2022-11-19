Presidency: Awo once backed an Ijaw against Yoruba man, says Adejumo

A member of the national caucus of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Adegboyega Adejumo in this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he waded into the controversies generated by recent endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by some members of the organization. According to Adejumo, such never happened, maintaining that Afenifere was to its stance that the South East deserved the Presidency in 2023.Excerpt:

Recently, the Afenifere was embroiled in some form of controversy with regards to the endorsement of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after reports that your group was going along with other members of Southern and Middle Belt Forum to cede the post the South East, particularly, the endorsement of Peter Obi of the Labour Party?

We (Afenifere) are not immune from saboteurs. That’s exactly what happened. Those who carried out that charade capitalized on the fact that our Leader Emeritus who graciously on the 16th of March last year ceded the leadership to Pa Ayo Adebanjo unequivocally and totally still felt that the way and manner to procure an endorsement is to go back to the Leader Emeritus but of course, it didn’t work.

It could never have worked. Afenifere’s political structure is rooted firmly in the hands of Pa Adebanjo. Since he took over we’ve been having our meetings in all the nine chapters. We have chapters in the six states of the South West, in Kogi and Kwara as well as in Delta as well as those in The Diaspora.

All are under the leadership of Papa Adebanjo. It (endorsement) could never have worked because Afenifere took a position and that is to support Peter Obi and that decision is sacrosanct. Nothing can ever touch it. Nothing can ever affect it. Nothing can ever change it and that is the truth. We all know that certain people will feel that money can do anything. Certain people will feel that going through the back door will lead them to equity.

Many people wonder why Peter Obi and not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a Yoruba man. How true is this notion that it was a way to get back at him over some sundry political sins he had committed in the past?

It is not about that and it can never be that. First and foremost, Afenifere stands for equity, for justice. Afenifere is standing on a high moral ground, if you must know, Afenifere has a history of standing not only on a high moral ground but of Afenifere being the guardian of morality.

The meaning of Afenifere is actually that which means those who love themselves but who love their neighbours even much better than they love themselves. I can remember very well that in the Christian holy book, somebody came to Jesus and asked, ‘what are the greatest commandments’ and told them to love God and then said ‘love your neighbour as much as you’ll love yourself’. This is the creed of Afenifere. Our group started in 1951 and you will recall that even when late Chief Obafemi Awolowowho birthed the Afenifere was within the political organization called the Nigerian Youth Movement, we had Prince Adesanya who later became the Odemo of Isara who contested against Ernest Ikoli who enjoyed the support of Chief Awolowo who backed against his fellow Remo brother.

We had Papa Awolowo going into an alliance with the NCNC led by Dr. Michael Okpara in 1963. The question is why didn’t he go into an alliance with somebody else. Afenifere’s support is always going to be based on equity and fairness. Coming back to Tinubu, yes! He was AD governorship candidate in 1999 and 2003 for Lagos through Afenifere. It would even have been a thing of glory for Papa Adebanjo who was the national chairman of the AD then who made him governor as against the wishes of other leaders like Pa Ganiyu Dawodu who wanted Funsho Williams to have him become the president.

If the results of the AD’s primaries in Ikorodu and Lagos Mainland had not been cancelled, Funsho Williams would have been the governor. It is simply not the turn of the Yorubas. The Yoruba have had eight years of Obasanjo and we’ve had the eight years of co-Presidency of a Vice President in the person of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. The South South has had five years in the person of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The only region that has never had it not even just about 1999 till date but since 1966 till date is the South East. The question is, is the South East not part of us. We the Yoruba had been at the forefront of the clamour for equity by challenging those who claim that the leadership of the country is their birthright. Why should we now join the same band wagon of those who would say it is our turn when clearly, it is not our turn? Are we going to be any better than those who believe that in their sense of entitlement, they must be President when others have not had it? We have been indoctrinated in the principle and philosophy of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo who once predicted that an Ijaw would be president and it came to pass, what would stop an Igbo person? He even attended the 90th birthday ceremonies of Pa Adebanjo four years ago. I was there. It is not a question of anyone getting back at Bola Tinubu.

Apart from all these issues that you have highlighted, is there any other particular reason why Afenifere is backing Peter Obi?

There are many other reasons. We have interrogated Peter Obi and Afenifere being a political organization has looked critically at the situation in this country that has made it to be so broken. We have looked at the situation as it affects us politically, socially to come to the realization that if we continue along the same line that we have been so led by either the APC and PDP, there may never be another opportunity to correct all of these and it may mean the end of the country. If the same trajectory is to continue it would lead to social unrest that would disrupt the continued peaceful co-existence of the people. It’s if we are in a situation of war, it is in view of this that Afenifere has examined what each presidential candidate is bringing to the table and we have found in Peter Obi, the person that is sincere enough. We believe he is one person that is capable enough. We believe he would do the right thing and what is the right thing? One, we have serious problems with the structure, we the way we are, there is inequality, inequity and lack of balance. Power is too much concentrated on the centre. The constitution is nothing that would help build a nation. We are just a country like Awolowo said. We asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to address the imbalance but failed. Jonathan concluded a process but President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to implement it. APC has not even given any indication that they would restructure. PDP has not also given any indication that they will restructure. It is only Peter Obi that is the only candidate that is talking about it. He (Peter Obi) has even been talking about official wastage. We’ve had to call him to talk to us about it. Don’t forget that Afenifere berthed another group which is called the Southern and Middle-Belt Forum in 2017. It is a platform where the four zones are represented. We have Afenifere for the South West, Ohaneze for the South East. We also have the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) for the South South as well as the Middle-Belt Forum for the North Central. All the zones that I have talked about numbering 23 states have come out to say that it is Peter Obi that we all believe will be able to deliver the country from its downward spiral.

You talked about restructuring but the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been hammering on it as one of his cardinal objectives. He even stated that a team of lawyers have come up with a bill on it and that it would be one of his first tasks when and if elected into power…

In 2019, Afenifere supported this same candidate of the PDP and we supported him then. He said he would carry out restructuring. I was part of the Afenifere team that received him in Akure. When Atiku came with the DG of his campaign organization, former governor Gbenga Daniel, we grilled him and we discovered that his own kind of restructuring is very different to what we are looking at. When we spoke to him privately, he told us that it was a tall order for him to implement. Leave all of that aside, how can a Fulani man succeed another Fulani man who had spent 8 years in government? This is the kind of lack of equity that destroys a country.

