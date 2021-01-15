News

Presidency: Boko Haram weaker now than 2015

…says Army neutralised 2,403 criminals, seized N12.5bn contrabands

The Presidency has said that the Boko Haram elements causing mayhem in the North- East region are weaker now than they were in 2015 when the present administration took over the reins of power in Nigeria. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this declaration yesterday while chronicling the achievements of the Nigerian Army ahead of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day (AFRD) holding today. Adesina recalled that the Nigeria Armed Forces had revitalized the Multi- National Joint Task Force comprising Nigeria and her neighbours and relocated the Military Command and Control Centre to Maiduguri in June 2015 and launch of Operation Lafiya Dole in July 2015.

“Since then, several towns and villages have been reclaimed from Boko Haram, thousands of hostages have been freed from terrorist enclaves and tens of thousands of displaced persons have been resettled. Several Boko Haram leaders have been killed or arrested and the arrest of Khalid al-Barnawi of the Ansaru splinter cell brought an end to the terrorists’ tight grip on North- Central Nigeria,” he said. According to Adesina, the Operation Swift Response coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has been transformed into Nigeria’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) as part of a Tripartite Operation comprising troops from Benin, Niger and Nigeria.

“This team got 1,401 irregular migrants arrested and seized 159,506.7 (50kg) bags of parboiled foreign rice; 10,447 bags of NPK fertilizer used for making explosives; 1,974 vehicles; 895 motorcycles and 18,690.3 jerry cans of vegetable oil, among other seized items.

“The total monetary value of the apprehended items is about N12,538,333,545.50,” Adesina said. The presidential spokesman listed the other achievements of the military in the last one year to include the neutralization of 2,403 criminal elements, including terrorists, kidnappers, bandits, cattle rustlers and the seizures of contraband goods worth N12.5 billion across the country. Adesina also disclosed that the troops rescued a total of 864 kidnap victims just as they recovered a total of 9,684,797 litres of stolen AGO (diesel) and 33,516,000 litres of DPK (kerosene) in 2020.

“Equally, 1,910 criminal elements were arrested and large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment were recovered during the period. Furthermore, a total of 46,581.8 barrels of stolen crude oil and 22,881,257 litres of stolen PMS were recovered by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” he said. Adesina, who also gave a zonal breakdown of the achievements, said, 5,281 livestock, 6,951 rounds of ammunition and 120 assorted rifles were recovered from bandits by the troops in the North-West, while 455 kidnap victims were rescued and 473 bandits killed. Similarly, 461 arrests were made in the North- West, including high profile bandits, gun runners and their collaborators, while a total cash of N6,365,550 was recovered from bandits and their informants.

In the North-East, Adesina said 200 kidnap victims were rescued by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE with a total of 1,385 rounds of ammunition, 45 grenades as well as 95 assorted rifles recovered from the Boko Haram terrorists and the Islamic State West Africa Province (BHT/ISWAP) fighters. In the North-Central, troops of Operations SAFE HAVEN, WHIRL STROKE and THUNDER STRIKE rescued a total of 130 kidnap victims and recovered 105 assorted rifles, 513 rounds of ammunition and 1,055 rustled cattle from bandits and other criminal elements in the zone. In the South-South, Adesina said a total of 8,890,300 litres of stolen AGO and 33,516,00 litres of DPK were impounded by troops of Operation DELTA SAFE. According to him, the troops destroyed a total of 185 illegal refining sites, 85 dugout pits and 163 metal storage tanks within the period. Additionally, troops impounded a total of 31,236.8 barrels of crude oil as well as 12,272,652 litres of PMS from oil thieves in the zone. In the South-West, troops of Operation AWATSE impounded a total of 10,458,600 litres of PMS; 15,345 barrels of stolen crude oil and 345,000 litres of stolen AGO between March and December 2020.

