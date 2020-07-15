Presidency: Buhari inherited corruption from PDP

The Presidency has said that corruption was bequeathed to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari by the ousted administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who spoke with State House correspondents on the on-going trial of the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, however, gave the assurance that Buhari will not fail in the fight against graft in the country.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, who doubles as African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion in Africa, firmly assures all Nigerians that he will not be deterred by baseless criticisms by the opposition in his determination to eradicate rampant, chronic corruption.”

Responding to issues raised by the opposition PDP since the beginning of Magu’s interrogation, Shehu said the volume and reach of the anti-corruption crusade so far reflects what PDP left behind. According to him, corruption became so normalised by PDP that they had difficulty defining what is “corruption” and “theft”.

The presidential spokesman praised Buhari’s determination to end corruption in the country as responsible for the number of highly publicised charges and cases.

“The large number of cases, new and old, may appear to be daunting, but PDP, which is now heckling the president, has forgotten that the party bequeathed this to the current administration. They had large number of cases they did not investigate and prosecute,” he said.

Shehu also cautioned PDP to allow the process of investigation and prosecution to work instead of being pre-emptive about on-going cases and unduly agitating the public.

He expressed hope that the judiciary would deal with the cases swiftly and satisfactorily, in a manner that would deter other would-be offenders.

“The current administration is handling many of the cases that PDP should have dealt with and the new ones as they arise,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...