Presidency: Buhari won’t succumb to terrorists’ activities

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would not be deterred from performing his official duties for the country because of the activities of terrorists. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this declaration yesterday while responding to insinuations that the President ought to shelve his journey to Dakar, Senegal, to attend the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa summit scheduled to hold today.

Adesina, who anchored the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting’s briefing by ministers yesterday said: “The President should go (to Senegal) because there’s an international conference meant for heads of states and presidents; he should attend. You should never give in to terrorists. “The moment terrorists begin to stop you from doing things, then we might as well throw up our hands in surrender. The President should go ahead.

Yes, it’s an international obligation.” In an earlier release, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu, said that the President would yesterday leave Abuja for Dakar to attend the IDA summit and return today. IDA, an institution of the World Bank Group, he said, was deepening its support to drive a resilient recovery for countries hit by the global crises of climate and COVID -19, growing levels of insecurity and, more recently, by the impact of the war in Ukraine through its historic $93 billion 20th replenishment cycle (IDA20), which goes into effect from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

At the High Level event slated for today and hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, Buhari was expected to join other African leaders in an open dialogue on Development Challenges and Priorities as well as transformational initiatives that would lead to an outcome document – the Dakar Declaration. This commitment was expected to chart the way forward for the transformation of the economies of these nations in partnership with the World Bank/IDA. Topics slated for discussion include: Financing for Recovery and Economic Transformation in Africa; Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security; Human Capital; Digital and Technological Innovation; and Energy Transition and Climate Change.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo. Others on the entourage were: the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Director- General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Director- General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan.

 

