Presidency: Buhari’s redoubling efforts to have IPOB designated terrorist group

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was redoubling efforts to have the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) designated as a terrorist group.

This came when bandits attacking military formations in the North West and North Central were yet to be proscribed and designated as such despite stringent calls for the government to do so.

It could be recalled that the United States of America had recently cautioned that the use of Tucano fighter planes be limited on terrorists in the country meaning that the air assets would be restricted to be used on Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Designating IPOB as a terrorist group would then mean that the Tucano planes could be deployed to the South East.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said this yesterday in a release responding to an article in an international magazine, The Economist.

He said the resilience and fortitude of patriotic Nigerians would see the nation through the difficult times.

Shehu said the Economist was correct to have concluded that the multifarious challenges facing the country came to a head under Buhari’s administration saying that those challenges were not frontally addressed by his predecessors.

According to him, the Buhari’s administration has successfully decimated the Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP by pushing them to the fringes with no power to cause any major havoc in the last six years.

“It is only the Buhari administration that has now sought to intervene against the kidnapping and banditry that has been a simmering threat for far longer. It is only this President’s government which has taken on IPOB, the violent terrorist group which bombs police stations and offices of security agencies, while also threatening those who break their Monday-sit-ins whilst claiming the mantle of forebears who half a century ago fought a civil war. And it is only the Buhari leadership which has sought – ever, in over one 100 years – to identify the root causes of the herder-farmer clashes and find durable solutions,” he said.

He continued: “In the South East, IPOB – which the Economist rightly describes as ‘delusional’ – the arrest and present trial of the terrorist leader of the group is the beginning of its demise. The President’s administration is redoubling efforts to have IPOB rightfully designated as a terrorist group by our allies outside of Nigeria – an act which will collapse their ability to transact gains from crime and extortion in foreign currencies. It is important to remind the Economist and the global media that this group’s aggression and widespread presence on social media does not reflect their public support, for which they have none: all elected governors, all elected politicians and all elected state assemblies in the South-East – which IPOB claim to be part of their fantasy kingdom – reject them completely.

“The only government of Nigeria which has ever sought a solution to the centuries-old herder-farmer disputes of the central belt is President Buhari’s administration. The federal ranches programme, launched shortly after the President’s re-election is the first of its kind – and it is working: during the last 12 months clashes have significantly reduced. The government now calls on state governors to have the imagination to join forces with the federal administration and expand this programme by making available state lands for those interested, now that its effectiveness has been demonstrated.

“The Economist opinionated and reported on banditry and kidnapping in the North-West. While this has been simmering for generations, it is the newest of the organised threats Nigeria faces to her stability. But this too the Economist inaccurately described: “bandits” who have the resources and technology to shoot down a military fighter jet are not bandits at all – but rather highly organised crime syndicates with huge resources and weaponry. Yet they are essentially no different to Boko Haram in this regard who are now cornered. It will take time, but the President is unwavering in his determination to collapse this challenge to public order.

“The Economist is correct: Nigeria faces multiple threats. They confluence now not because of this government; but on the contrary, it is this government which is addressing them concurrently, and simultaneously – when no other prior administration sought to adequately address even a single one. That is the difference between what has gone before and what we have now. It is why the President and his party were re-elected with’ an increased majority in national elections two years ago,” he said.