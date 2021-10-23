News

Presidency: Buhari’s willing to give all it takes for unity, peace

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was willing to give all it takes to ensure unity and peace in the country. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure yesterday while receiving some Nollywood actors, members of the National Council for Women Society (NCWS), and representatives of the National Associations of Nigerian Students (NANS), as well as other stakeholders under the auspices of Ambassadors of Voice for Change in his office Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Adesina said in a release that “Mr. President is actuated by nothing else than peace and unity of the country, many times he has said that those of them that fought for the unity of Nigeria will not sit down with their eyes opened and see the country dismembered in their presence. “What Mr. President wants is peace, unity and whatever it takes for Nigeria to have peace, she will have it. I remember I did a piece recently where I said for Nigeria, it is ‘Peace Dole’ (Peace by Force).”

“The idea of this movement, Ambassadors of Voice for Change, is very good. I am sure it is God that inspired it. “We know that there are lots of forces attempting to pull the country apart but if the country will stay together (and it will stay together), we need initiatives like this, we need voices like this, we need ambassadors like this,” he said.

The Special Adviser added thanked the Voice for Change Ambassadors executives for the timely initiative, and assured them that because this is an initiative for peace and unity, his office will lend itself to project it. The spokesperson of the group, Zack Orji expressed their readiness to collaborate with the security agencies and Nigerians to ensure that there is peace and unity in the country. “There is no way government is going to work alone without the cooperation of the people, this movement will cover the 36 States of the Federation, our aim is to engage road shows, town hall meetings, rallies and all kinds of meetings to sensitize people so they can be on the same band wagons as ourselves.” The representatives that went to the State House included Zack Orji, Ahmed Bala, John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Sani Denja, Saheed Balogun and Ben Kure. Others were Gentle Jack, Benedict Johnson, Andy Chukwu and Chiege Alisigwe.

