News Top Stories

Presidency: Clark, others betrayed South East, says Kalu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Chukwu David and Anayo Ezeugwu Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, has accused the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum ( PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark and other Southern leaders of betraying the cause of the south East to produce the next President of Nigeria. Kalu spoke yesterday in response to Clark’s earlier accusation that he (Kalu) had betrayed his people by openly supporting a northern candidate for the presidential ticket In a message posted on his Facebook, Kalu said he had great respect for Chief Edwin Clark whom he described as an elderstatesman and a patriotic Nigerian and commend him for openly supporting the South-East geo-political zone to produce the next President of Nigeria. However, Kalu said, the support for the South East Presidency Project from Clark and others came too late Kalu said: “It is imperative I remind him that I didn’t betray my people, rather I am doing my best to reintegrate them into mainstream politics. “In the last two years, I have been at the forefront agitating for a Nigerian President of South-East extraction, when most of them were all, saying “Southern Presidency”.

“None of these actors openly said the South-East geo-political zone should have it. I was shocked that even the zone the entire South-East supported in unity including myself in 2011 and 2015 respectively, has the highest number of contestants without thinking of their brothers. “Knowing fully well that the South East zone has remained the only zone in Southern Nigeria that has not produced the nation’s president since the rotation convention dispensation that began in 1999. “Coming to this late hour to support the South East is rather suspicious to me if they couldn’t do it two years ago. The truth is, Chief Edwin Clark knows the South-East cannot get the ticket of any party in an open contest as it is today without a gentleman agreement to concede it to the South-East.

“If all the aspirants from the South-West and South-South cannot support their brothers from the South-East, It is only politically correct to support the North-East geopolitical zone, which to me is the shortest route for the South-East geo-political zone to produce the president after their eight years instead of waiting for another 16 years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

You are working to undermine Nigeria, CSO tells Bishop kukah, Chidoka

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A civil society organisation, Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security and National Development has accused the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Chidoka Osita of joining forces with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to undermine the country and called on the international community and all […]
News

Algeria closes airspace to Moroccan aviation as dispute deepens

Posted on Author Reporter

  Algeria’s supreme security council decided on Wednesday to close the country’s airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft, the Algerian presidency said, less than a month after it cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom. The decision came “in view of the continued provocations and hostile practices on the Moroccan side”, it said in […]
News Top Stories

W’Bank: COVID-19 may destabilise Nigerian lenders

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says pandemic’ll push 5m Nigerians into poverty in 2020 Nigeria’s banking system is at risk of being destabilised as the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic triggers what might be the worst recession since the 1980s for Africa’s largest economy, the World Bank has said. In its latest Nigeria Development Update (NDU) report released yesterday, the World […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica