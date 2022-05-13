Presidency: Clark, others betrayed South East, says Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu, has accused the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum ( PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark and other Southern leaders of betraying the cause of the south East to produce the next President of Nigeria. Kalu spoke yesterday in response to Clark’s earlier accusation that he (Kalu) had betrayed his people by openly supporting a northern candidate for the presidential ticket In a message posted on his Facebook, Kalu said he had great respect for Chief Edwin Clark whom he described as an elderstatesman and a patriotic Nigerian and commend him for openly supporting the South-East geo-political zone to produce the next President of Nigeria. However, Kalu said, the support for the South East Presidency Project from Clark and others came too late Kalu said: “It is imperative I remind him that I didn’t betray my people, rather I am doing my best to reintegrate them into mainstream politics. “In the last two years, I have been at the forefront agitating for a Nigerian President of South-East extraction, when most of them were all, saying “Southern Presidency”.

“None of these actors openly said the South-East geo-political zone should have it. I was shocked that even the zone the entire South-East supported in unity including myself in 2011 and 2015 respectively, has the highest number of contestants without thinking of their brothers. “Knowing fully well that the South East zone has remained the only zone in Southern Nigeria that has not produced the nation’s president since the rotation convention dispensation that began in 1999. “Coming to this late hour to support the South East is rather suspicious to me if they couldn’t do it two years ago. The truth is, Chief Edwin Clark knows the South-East cannot get the ticket of any party in an open contest as it is today without a gentleman agreement to concede it to the South-East.

“If all the aspirants from the South-West and South-South cannot support their brothers from the South-East, It is only politically correct to support the North-East geopolitical zone, which to me is the shortest route for the South-East geo-political zone to produce the president after their eight years instead of waiting for another 16 years.

