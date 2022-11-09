Presidency: Come clean on alleged US conviction or quit, Obi-Datti tells Tinubu

…Says INEC should demand response

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The media office of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to clear himself of the allegation that he was convicted on drug and money laundering related offences in the United States.

The media office in a statement Wednesday, noted that there is a column in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nomination form to candidates, seeking to know if they had ever been convicted by any court of law anywhere in the world.

It added that withholding such information breaches the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

“In view of the fresh facts arising from the US court document, Nigerians expect the electoral commission to demand a convincing response from the APC presidential candidate and to act on it accordingly without let or hindrance,” the statement added.

It noted that with successive failure of governance in the country over the years, INEC and indeed, the Nigerian public should show more than passing interest in the backgrounds of all those aspiring to rule this country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...