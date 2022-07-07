Presidency defends Buhari’s trip to Senegal

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not be deterred from performing his official duties by the activities of terrorists. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this declaration yesterday while defending the President’s refusal to shelve his trip to Dakar, Senegal, yesterday to attend the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit scheduled to hold today. Despite Tuesday’s attacks on Kuje prison in Abuja and his advance convoy in Katsina. Adesina, who anchored the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting’s briefing by ministers yesterday, said: “The President should go (to Senegal) because there’s an international conference meant for Heads of States and Presidents; he should attend.
