News

Presidency defends Buhari’s trip to Senegal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari will not be deterred from performing his official duties by the activities of terrorists. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this declaration yesterday while defending the President’s refusal to shelve his trip to Dakar, Senegal, yesterday to attend the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit scheduled to hold today. Despite Tuesday’s attacks on Kuje prison in Abuja and his advance convoy in Katsina. Adesina, who anchored the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting’s briefing by ministers yesterday, said: “The President should go (to Senegal) because there’s an international conference meant for Heads of States and Presidents; he should attend.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: PDP pressures Jegede to accept Ajayi as running mate

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following moves by Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), indications yesterday emerged at the week- end that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP may likely impose Ajayi as running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) […]
News

2023: Youths storm Calabar, says they ‘ve perfected Yahaya Bello presidency masterplan

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Thousands of youths, on Saturday, again stormed Calabar, Cross River State, to sensitise others on Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ambition, reiterating that they were ready, no matter what happens among politicians, to install him as the next President of Nigeria. The youths, from all over the country, especially South East and South South states, said, […]
News

Thunder kills three in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Thunder at the weekend killed three persons in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.     The incident, which occurred in the Ngodo community and another community in the ancient town, occurred after a heavy downpour that lasted for some hours.     The tragedy occurred at about 3: pm on Friday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica