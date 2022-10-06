Presidency denies ‘silent arrest’ of Obi’s supporters

The Presidency has denied the alleged ‘secret arrest’ of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi’s supporters. Responding to a report on social media yesterday that Obi’s supporters known as ‘Obidients’ are being “silently arrested”; a Presidency source debunked the claim.

According to the source, the police and Department of State Services (DSS) have confirmed that they did not secretly or openly arrest any of Obi’s supporters. The source said: “The democratic process in Nigeria is free and fair and all candidates – whether those from the established parties or minor ones – have the absolute constitutional and Godgiven right to campaign openly and without hindrance. “What is also the case is that anyone who breaks the law – whether they are a supporter of the government party or opposition – must be held to account for their actions.

“If, for instance, opposition parties’ supporters damage private property in the course of a campaign, march or rally, should they not be held to account? If, for instance, the governing party’s supporters defame an opposition figure should they not be held to account? Of course, they all should.

“What is, however, known about a Labour Party member who was bailed by the party’s chairman in Lagos State is that on 30/09/22, one Joseph Chimezie Onourah with passport no: A12553760 arrived in Nigeria aboard an Air France flight. He was intercepted at about 2230hrs at the E wing of MMIA Lagos by the Nigerian Immigration Service at the instance of the Lagos State Police Investigation Bureau for an investigation that concerned him. “This also means that politicians from all sides of the political divide have a duty to maintain standards in public debate and refrain from making statements or accusations that could lead to the raising of tensions and make the prospect of aggressive physical behaviour more likely. “Accusations that individuals have been ‘silently arrested’ – and no one, frankly, knows what that description is supposed to mean – is an example of a statement made by a politician without any known foundation with the express intention of raising the temperature in this electoral contest. That cannot be good for democracy that thrives on facts and thinking, not on false statements and fiction.”

