Presidency: Despite pressures, Obasanjo, Adebanjo, Clark, others stand for justice, equity–Ohaneze

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the apex Igbo socio- cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has reiterated its appreciation for the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; leader of the Afenifere, Ayo Odebanjo; and the Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, for endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, gave the commendation in an interview with Saturday Telegraph in Awka, Anambra State on Friday.

Ogene was quoted as saying that those endorsing Peter Obi were the true nationalists, who sincerely want Nigeria to remain one indivisible entity. He said, “We in Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide won’t stop appreciating eminent Nigerians such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Chief Ayo Odebanjo, and a host of them, who have continued to stand for the truth against all odds. “These people are not supporting Peter Obi just for the sake of endorsement. They’re doing so because they are aware of how Nigeria has marginalized the Southeast politically.

They are aware that Southeast has been supporting candidates from other regions over the years; but other regions have not been supporting the Southeast to produce the president of Nigeria. “The 2023 general election provides the opportunity for other regions in Nigeria to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction as a way of reciprocating the good gestures the Southeast extended to them over the years, and Obasanjo and others have taken the lead. “Despite threats, intimidations, blackmails, and pressures from all corners, these prominent Nigerians stood their ground in ensuring equity, justice and fair play in the Nigerian political platform. Since the end of the civil war in 1970, Southeast has not produced the president of this country.”

