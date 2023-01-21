News

Presidency: Despite pressures, Obasanjo, Adebanjo, Clark, others stand for justice, equity–Ohaneze

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the apex Igbo socio- cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, has reiterated its appreciation for the former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; leader of the Afenifere, Ayo Odebanjo; and the Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, for endorsing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi. The Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, gave the commendation in an interview with Saturday Telegraph in Awka, Anambra State on Friday.

Ogene was quoted as saying that those endorsing Peter Obi were the true nationalists, who sincerely want Nigeria to remain one indivisible entity. He said, “We in Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide won’t stop appreciating eminent Nigerians such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Chief Ayo Odebanjo, and a host of them, who have continued to stand for the truth against all odds. “These people are not supporting Peter Obi just for the sake of endorsement. They’re doing so because they are aware of how Nigeria has marginalized the Southeast politically.

They are aware that Southeast has been supporting candidates from other regions over the years; but other regions have not been supporting the Southeast to produce the president of Nigeria. “The 2023 general election provides the opportunity for other regions in Nigeria to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction as a way of reciprocating the good gestures the Southeast extended to them over the years, and Obasanjo and others have taken the lead. “Despite threats, intimidations, blackmails, and pressures from all corners, these prominent Nigerians stood their ground in ensuring equity, justice and fair play in the Nigerian political platform. Since the end of the civil war in 1970, Southeast has not produced the president of this country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan leads EISA observation mission to Kenya elections

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan will soon leave for Nairobi, where he will be leading a team of observers to Kenya’s general elections scheduled to take place on August 9, 2022. Jonathan will serve as the head of the Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), which has […]
News

Ogun: Group condemns spate of killings, caution politicians

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A group, Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, has condemned the increasing rate of insecurity and killings in Ogun State ahead of the 2023 general elections. The group, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday, noted that the gruesome assassination of one of its members, Sorunke Akinwale aka “Matasaka” is one […]
News Top Stories

FG bans SS1, 2, students from writing WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The federal government has banned students in Senior Secondary School 1 and 2 from participating in external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB). The development as reported by some online platforms on Friday, was said to be contained […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica