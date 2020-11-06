News

Presidency: Disbursement of N30,000 artisans grant is real

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has described as real the disbursement of the N30,000 artisangrantsunderthe Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the government. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Laolu Akande, a Presidential spokesman, the disbursement is going on simultaneously across the states of the federation.

Akande said he was featured in a Radio Nigeria’s live phone-in programme “Have Your Say”, alongside the Special Assistant on MSMEs, Mr. Tola Johnson and a number of the FCT-based beneficiaries of the N30,000 grant. According to him: “I will like to tell Nigerians that this programme is for real and that is why we have invited some of the leaders of the artisan groups and beneficiaries here in Abuja to come and speak directly to Nigerians.”

He said on ground to authenticate the genuineness of the scheme based on the testimonies of their members were representatives of the various artisans’ groups, as well as beneficiaries in the FCT. They included the Chairman (FCT) Nigeria Automobile Association & Informal Sector (NATA), Mr. Philip Ogunsakin; Vice- Chairman Informal Sector, Artisans Association, Abuja, Comrade Wisdom Okputa; State Marshal, (FCT) Nigeria Automobile Association & Informal Sector (NATA), Comrade Ifeanyi Chukwu Nebechi; and State Secretary (FCT) Nigeria Automobile.

