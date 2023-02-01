News

Presidency: El-Rufai accuses Aso Rock ‘elements’ of working against Tinubu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

 

 

 

Following allegations of anti-party activities in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has said some elements in the Villa are allegedly working against the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lose this month’s election.

El-Rufai also said those responsible for the unhealthy development in Aso Rock were politicians whose candidates lost at the party’s presidential primary and thus do not want Tinubu to win the election.

The governor, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, also disclosed that the same elements were out to frustrate the efforts of the APC standard bearer to win the election on February 25.

According to him: “There are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win in the primary. They are trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

“I will give two examples. This petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed. In fact, I had a discussion with the President and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200 billion for federal roads and then spend N2 trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the President in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed.

“The second issue I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the President. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of President Muhammadu Buhari as President. He did this – the Buhari/Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention.

“The President has his rights. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”

The APC presidential candidate at a recent rally in Ogun State had alleged that the biting fuel scarcity and new naira redesign issues were aimed at sabotaging his electoral victory, but vowed that he would still triumph.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

New Media Conference holds 7th edition

Posted on Author Adeola Adeniyi

Nigeria’s leading digital media conference, the New Media Conference, is set to hold the muchanticipated seventh edition themed: ‘The Viral Economy’, bringing together experts and decision-makers across sectors to explore opportunities and elevate standards within the digital media space. The conference which is the seventh edition will hold in Lagos at the British Council Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

CBN to NESG: We embark on extraordinary measures to stabilise economy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed allegations by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which questioned some of the measures taken by the apex bank to address the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the nation’s economy.   The apex bank stated that it embarked on extraordinary measures in order to […]
News

Debris from Chinese rocket falls back to Earth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese rocket debris has crashed to Earth over the Indian and Pacific oceans, US and Chinese officials say. China’s space agency said most remains of the Long March 5 burnt in the atmosphere, identifying the Sulu Sea in the Pacific as the re-entry location, reports the BBC. Earlier, space experts had said the probability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica