Presidency: El-Rufai accuses Aso Rock ‘elements’ of working against Tinubu

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Following allegations of anti-party activities in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has said some elements in the Villa are allegedly working against the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lose this month’s election.

El-Rufai also said those responsible for the unhealthy development in Aso Rock were politicians whose candidates lost at the party’s presidential primary and thus do not want Tinubu to win the election.

The governor, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, also disclosed that the same elements were out to frustrate the efforts of the APC standard bearer to win the election on February 25.

According to him: “There are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win in the primary. They are trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

“I will give two examples. This petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed. In fact, I had a discussion with the President and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200 billion for federal roads and then spend N2 trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the President in 2021 when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed.

“The second issue I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the President. People are blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but No. You have to go back and look at the first outing of President Muhammadu Buhari as President. He did this – the Buhari/Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention.

“The President has his rights. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.”

The APC presidential candidate at a recent rally in Ogun State had alleged that the biting fuel scarcity and new naira redesign issues were aimed at sabotaging his electoral victory, but vowed that he would still triumph.

