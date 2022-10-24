Presidency: Ethnic card exposes Nigeria’s fault lines ahead of 2023 poll

There are concerns over the worrisome dimension, which the campaign for the 2023 presidential election has assumed given the ethnic card being played by some of the candidates and their supporters. Campaigns for the election commenced on September 28, but there is apprehension over divisive, ethnocentric and provocative remarks being made by some of the presidential candidates of the leading political and members of their respective campaign organisations. Though some sources within the political parties tried to play down on the enormity of such comments, stakeholders who spoke on the issue with New Telegraph were of the view that they fuel division along tribal and religious lines. The stakeholders warned against politics of identity given the danger it portends. Nigeria, they said, cannot afford the backlash associated with such brand of politicking. The various candidates were admonished to ensure that the trending vituperations and violence-inducing remarks are curbed before they snowball into a large-scale crisis. The stakeholders insisted on issue based campaigns rather than divisive comments at a time there is a lack of bond among the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country. Read full story on pgs 9-11
Related Articles
Deborah: Atiku betrayed his ugly weakness – Ohanaeze
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for what they described as a ‘level of insensitivity not fitting for a president.’ It added that Atiku betrayed an ugly weakness now that Nigerians were unanimous in the search for a competent Commander- in-Chief. Speaking in an exclusive chat with our correspondent, the […]
‘God has taken his Prophet’ – Church confirms death of TB Joshua
*Reveals his last words Synagogue, Church of All Nations has officially confirmed the passing of its founder, Temitope Joshua, better known as Prophet TB Joshua. The full statement: “Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7 On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke […]
#EndSARS: Abiodun, DIG Oyebade push for community policing
The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Adeleye Oyebade yesterday insisted that the sweeping #EndSARS protest in the country had made the establishment of state and community policing inevitable. According to them, Nigeria was ripe enough for community policing as only community and state policing would address […]
