Presidency faults TUC on planned protests against agencies

The Presidency has faulted the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for threatening to mobilize the people for national protests over President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged ‘inaction’ over the high-level of corruption uncovered at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency told the TUC that embarking on protests at this time would be ill advised and totally uncalled for, considering that investigations were ongoing on the matter by both the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

 

TUC had, on Saturday, threatened to mobilize mass protests against the government should the ongoing investigation of the sleaze in the NDDC by the National Assembly be swept under the carpet. Responding to the fears raised by the TUC, the Presidency urged the organisation to allow the processes of investigation to run their full courses.

 

Shehu said: “It is against the norm in a democratic society as well as the natural laws of justice to seek “action,” meaning punishment against offenders before proper investigation, trial and conviction.

 

“The President has made it clear that the allegations that have surfaced clearly “constitute a breach of trust” and as the investigations take hold and close out, all those found wanting will face the wrath of the law.

 

“The TUC, as an enlightened group of labour unionists, should indeed voice their indignation whenever such acts are being unearthed.

 

“However, the expectation will be for it to also raise the bar higher, in terms of the debate concerning the impact of such allegations on our ability, to create and retain employment, attract investment, improve the living conditions of its members and citizens, and how a preponderance of these hei-nous crimes decimates any gains being made in other spheres.

 

“The world is confronted with a global public health crisis, decline in economic growth and expanding areas of conflict by non-state actors.” According to him, all these ills in their singular or combined form are consuming every nation, and Nigeria is no exception.

 

“We must hold the line and lock arms, that way, we rid ourselves of these existential issues whilst we grapple with those that are our own homegrown problems.

 

“This administration is committed to doing just that, and organisations like the TUC should be extending a hand in supporting such a fight that is in our collective interest,” he said

