Presidency: FG approves N250bn for projects in 2023

T he Presidency yesterday said approved the sum N250 billion for the execution of projects for the year 2023. Also, it said about two million vulnerable Nigerians across the country have been impacted by projects implemented under the Federal Government’s National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) for the year 2022. A statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Laoku Akande, said the projects scheduled for implementation under the NPRGS for the year include: the provision of 100,000 homes for lowincome earners which will create 1 million jobs directly and indirectly; the expansion of energy access by providing 1,200 solar street lights in rural communities and 6 mini-grids for high-capacity productive farming under the Solar Naija Programme. Others are the creation of 4.5 million direct and indirect jobs through the Rural Roads programme which targets to connect about 750 rural markets and the provision of N9 billion support for over 1.6 million vulnerable smallholder farmers for the 2023 wet season farming under the Agriculture for Jobs Plan the expansion of the National Social Register with additional three million households.

