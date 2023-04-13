Presidency: FG approves N250bn for projects in 2023

T he Presidency yesterday said approved the sum N250 billion for the execution of projects for the year 2023. Also, it said about two million vulnerable Nigerians across the country have been impacted by projects implemented under the Federal Government’s National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) for the year 2022. A statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Laoku Akande, said the projects scheduled for implementation under the NPRGS for the year include: the provision of 100,000 homes for lowincome earners which will create 1 million jobs directly and indirectly; the expansion of energy access by providing 1,200 solar street lights in rural communities and 6 mini-grids for high-capacity productive farming under the Solar Naija Programme. Others are the creation of 4.5 million direct and indirect jobs through the Rural Roads programme which targets to connect about 750 rural markets and the provision of N9 billion support for over 1.6 million vulnerable smallholder farmers for the 2023 wet season farming under the Agriculture for Jobs Plan the expansion of the National Social Register with additional three million households.
Related Articles
Hushpuppi’s associate, Woodberry, pleads guilty, forfeits $8m, assets
Olalekan Jacob Ponle, (aka Mr Woodberry, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He also agreed to forfeit $8 million in proceeds of wire fraud as well as luxury cars and watches to the foreign government. Woodberry, a known associate of the now-imprisoned internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, recently in a plea declaration […]
PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped […]
APC: Osinbajo begs Lagos delegates for votes, promises new Nigeria
Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has pledged a new Nigeria, where everything shall work well in the interest of the citizenry. This is as he urged the party delegates from Lagos State to elect him as the party’s standard bearer to allow […]