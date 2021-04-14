News

Presidency: FG to take delivery of six fighter aircraft in July

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

…as NAF vows to fight insurgency standstill

In a bid to bolster the country’s military operations, the Presidency yesterday announced the imminent delivery of some fighter jets. This is as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), reiterated its commitment towards the fight against insurgency, saying it will work in unity with other arms of the military: the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy. However, the Presidency in explaining the rationale behind the acquisition of the new fighter jets, noted that it would aid in the fight against terrorism as well as banditry.

Speaking through his Twitter page, spokesman for the Presidency, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “Six of the 12 Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. “With the remaining six shortly after that, there are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.”

In the same Twitter thread, he also posted a video of one of the Tucano fighter jets in action. Meanwhile, NAF’s Public Relations Officer ( PRO), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the NAF Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos State, said the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, alongside other Chiefs of Staff were already in synergy to topple the activities of insurgents in the country.

He said: “The current problem of insecurity in the country will require the joint efforts of all service branches of the military working together to achieve a common goal.” According to him, the Air Force is providing air cover and closed air support, the army with its troops on the ground and the navy is providing the needed might to guide our waters and coastal regions.

“It is all about ensuring sustained operations and power is being delivered on point and also putting the right people in place to take charge of these responsibili-ties,” he said. The officer said since the assumption of duty by the current service chiefs, there had been peace to a large extent because of improved coordination among the security agencies. Gabkwet said part of the inspection tour was to ascertain the conditions of the facilities at the command and to determine those that needed to be improved upon or requires total overhauling.

He added: “The military is all about continuation in governance whereby when one head of service comes in, he continues in the path of his predecessor. “We will continue to improve on facilities on ground so that insecurity can quickly become a thing of the past.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump’s farewell: ‘We did what we came to do’

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has made his farewell address before leaving office, saying: “We did what we came to do – and so much more.” In a video posted on YouTube, he said he took on “the tough battles, the hardest fights… because that’s what you elected me to do”. Trump has still not […]
News Top Stories

Season of strikes: Economy heading for doom –Industrialists

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Regina Otokpa

Health, judiciary crucial to growth -LCCI No economy thrives under industrial actions –ex-MAN boss As other parts of the world gradually rebuild their economies devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria, which also had a bitter taste of the experience, is working tirelessly to plunge the system further down, following a deluge of industrial actions since […]
News Top Stories

Protest: Overcrowded correctional centres to reject suspects –Investigation

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Emmanuel Onani

•As COVID- 19 forces centres in Lagos to close doors on 200 accused     Uncertainty currently surrounds the fate of suspects arrested in the wake of #EndSARS protests across the country, as indications have emerged that correctional facilities’ that are overcrowded, may not admit new inmates even as their COVID- 19 status is also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica