Presidency: FG to take delivery of six fighter aircraft in July

In a bid to bolster the country’s military operations, the Presidency yesterday announced the imminent delivery of some fighter jets. This is as the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), reiterated its commitment towards the fight against insurgency, saying it will work in unity with other arms of the military: the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy. However, the Presidency in explaining the rationale behind the acquisition of the new fighter jets, noted that it would aid in the fight against terrorism as well as banditry.

Speaking through his Twitter page, spokesman for the Presidency, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “Six of the 12 Super Tucanos are on track to arrive in mid-July 2021. “With the remaining six shortly after that, there are 14 Nigerian pilots currently training at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.”

In the same Twitter thread, he also posted a video of one of the Tucano fighter jets in action. Meanwhile, NAF’s Public Relations Officer ( PRO), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the NAF Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos State, said the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, alongside other Chiefs of Staff were already in synergy to topple the activities of insurgents in the country.

He said: “The current problem of insecurity in the country will require the joint efforts of all service branches of the military working together to achieve a common goal.” According to him, the Air Force is providing air cover and closed air support, the army with its troops on the ground and the navy is providing the needed might to guide our waters and coastal regions.

“It is all about ensuring sustained operations and power is being delivered on point and also putting the right people in place to take charge of these responsibili-ties,” he said. The officer said since the assumption of duty by the current service chiefs, there had been peace to a large extent because of improved coordination among the security agencies. Gabkwet said part of the inspection tour was to ascertain the conditions of the facilities at the command and to determine those that needed to be improved upon or requires total overhauling.

He added: “The military is all about continuation in governance whereby when one head of service comes in, he continues in the path of his predecessor. “We will continue to improve on facilities on ground so that insecurity can quickly become a thing of the past.”

