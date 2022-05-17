News

Presidency: FG won’t take guidance, invitations from NEF, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidency has said that the Federal Government would neither take guidance or invitations from Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) nor any other group in the country.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, stated this Tuesday in a release responding to the latest statement from the NEF where it called for a section to leave the country.

NEF had in its latest statement, after a closed door meeting, said that the Igbo dominated South East should be allowed to secede from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, if it was necessary, to avoid a civil war.

NEF spokesman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed had said: “The Forum has arrived at the difficult conclusion that if support for secession among the Igbo is as widespread as it is being made to look, and Igbo leadership appears to be in support of it; then the country should be advised not to stand in the way.”

He, however, said that secession was neither in the best interest of the country nor that of the Igbo, counselling that all should join hands to build the country.

The NEF spokesman had said that blocking secession “will not help a country already burdened with failures on its knees to fight another war to keep the Igbo in Nigeria.”

Reacting to the call, Shehu said it was delusional for NEF, or any group for that matter, to state the terms of Nigeria’s existence as a country, adding that those parading themselves as leaders in the Forum were not really one in real sense, because they have never been elected to hold public offices.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

