Presidency: Fr. Mbaka begged Buhari for contracts

The Presidency has alleged that Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministry, in Enugu requested for contracts from President Muhammadu Buhari, as compensation for his support to win the Presidential election both in 2015 and 2019. According to a release signed by a Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, Mbaka fell out with the President when his request could not be met. Recall that the Catholic priest had recently said that God asked him to withdraw his support for the President and prophesy against him owing to his failure to address the nation’s yawning insecurity challenge.

He called on Buhari to either resign or get impeached by the lawmakers in the National Assembly. But Shehu in a statement titled: ‘Father Mbaka is everything apart from what he claims to be’ wrote: “An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. “The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.”

