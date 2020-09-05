News

…Presidency hails ruling as just

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has described the ruling of the United Kingdom (UK) court granting Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanctions in a $10 billion arbitration case with Process and Industrious Development Limited (P&ID) as right and just.

This came as President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to fight corruption in the country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the judgement provided, “a strong prima facie case that the fraudulent gas deal with P&ID and the subsequent judgement debt of $10 billion against Nigeria was a clear attempt to cheat the country of billions of dollars by a company that had not invested one Naira in our country.”

