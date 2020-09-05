…Presidency hails ruling as just

The Presidency has described the ruling of the United Kingdom (UK) court granting Nigeria’s application for an extension of time and relief from sanctions in a $10 billion arbitration case with Process and Industrious Development Limited (P&ID) as right and just.

This came as President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to fight corruption in the country. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the judgement provided, “a strong prima facie case that the fraudulent gas deal with P&ID and the subsequent judgement debt of $10 billion against Nigeria was a clear attempt to cheat the country of billions of dollars by a company that had not invested one Naira in our country.”

Like this: Like Loading...