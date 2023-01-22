Presidency: I won’t quarrel with Datti –Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed, have allayed the fears that there would be disagreements between them if elected into office.

The duo spoke in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna yesterday at a town hall meeting. They were responding to concerns of the Chairman, Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, Apostle Nuhu E. Kure, of quarrel between elected presidents and their deputies.

The clergy man, who said when such quarrels occur, it results in religious crisis, noted that such happened under the present government of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But Obi, who addressed leaders of both Christian and Muslim communities at Throne Room Ministry in Kafanchana, said Datti and he had nothing to quarrel for.

According to him: “The reason people quarrel is transaction. I have no reason for self enrichment. God has given me enough. I am content.

“Those who steal government money abuse God’s grace. We want to work for this country. There is no other thing we need.”

The LP flag bearer said Nigeria lacks committed and competent leaders, and assured the people that the commitment of their candidacy, if elected, would be total.

“We will fight corruption. Presidency requires physical and mental energy, and not a retirement home for old and tired people.

“There is nothing wrong with Nigeria. What is wrong is bad leadership. Our leaders have refused to rise above expectations,” he added.

He assured the people that his government would secure and unite Nigeria, adding that those who are creating insecurity in the country are not greater than the government.

“We need leadership. Datti and I will not shy away to secure Nigeria. We are promising Nigeria that after our leadership, there will be a difference,” he stated.

The presidential running mate, who said he was outside the country when Obi invited him to run with him, said he was not an ambitious person.

He added that Obi and himself were different from other politicians. “We are different because we speak with action. Nigeria is going to change because we are different. I am an ambitious person.

“We have worked for six months. If there will be disagreement, it would have shown. So entertain no fears as far Peter Obi and I are concerned.”

Datti assured the people that the Obi-Datti candidacy, if elected, would provide infrastructure and better the lives of Nigerians.

“You will see the result when you hear Peter Obi as president of Nigeria. We will stop the killing and start the healing; we will stop the stealing and start keeping the money,” he said.

Apostle Kure and Chief Imam of Kafanchan, Mohammed Kabiru, who also doubles as Chairman, Council of Imams in Southern Kaduna, said both Christians and Muslims in Southern Kaduna have resolved to vote for a presidential candidate, who will protect their interest.

They also want Southern Kaduna to be provided with basic infrastructure if Labour Party forms the next government.

“Southern Kaduna has votes that is more than eight states. In the last election, 90 per cent went to one party.

“Religion and tribe should not be issue in deciding positions but merit. We are doing everything to restore peace. The vice presidential candidate should help us in the North and enlighten them. Most of the crises in Southern Kaduna come from outside the state,” Apostle Kure stated.

Obi had visited the palace of HRH Ufwai Bonnet, the Fada Sarki, Kagoro, as well as commission Labour Party office in Southern Kaduna

Meanwhile, the media office of Obi, has denied his purported adoption by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for next month’s presidential election.

A statement by Head of Media, Diran Onifade, expressed the party’s apology to the Sultan for dragging him into partisan politics.

The statement described those behind the rumour as “unscrupulous and morally bankrupt political operatives, seeking power at all cost, including by disrespecting the religious symbolism of the sacred office of the Sultan.

“We make haste to categorically state that there is no trace of the offensive statement to the Obi-Datti Campaign.”

According to the Head of Media, it was a political strategy by political jobbers “regardless of the grave danger of creating political divides along religious lines it portends.

“We are aware that the claim of the Sultan endorsing Peter Obi as president was deliberately contrived to force the Sultan to denounce it.”

He said Nigerians were alert and would not vote people allegedly tainted, as president of Nigeria.

