News

Presidency: Igbo group slams Atiku over alleged ethnic bias

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

An Igbo group, Umuigbo United Assembly (UUA), has chidedthe presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for championing what it described as ethnic bias in campaigning for president. In a press conference in Awka, President General of Umuigbo United Assembly, Evang. R. C. D. NwaDavid, noted that ‘the unifier’, which the PDP candidate bears is a mere irony, and that Nigeria cannot remain united under him if elected president judging from his utterances, actions and inactions.

He said: “If Atiku could be bold enough to say these kind of divisive utterances as somebody seeking votes from Nigerians, what will happen if he wins? “When Atiku ran for president in 2019, Igbo delegates supported him to win the PDP ticket. In the general election, South East and South South supported him hundred percent.

All sons and daughters of Igbo extraction put their time, money and efforts to make sure he scaled through. “The Constitution of PDP provides for zoning among zones in the country. Power rotates between North and South. When it was time for the north in 2019, all Igbo interested in running for president under PDP stepped down and the election was exclusively for the north.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Agitators to Buhari: Inaugurate NDDC Board to douse PIB tension

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT

A coalition of agitators in Niger-Delta have called on the Federal Government to immediately inaugurate the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to calm frayed nerves in the states making up the Niger Delta due to the way the National Assembly abandoned the region’s interest when it passed the Petroleum Industry Bill, […]
News

A’Ibom shuts down school as cultists give principal 24-hour ultimatum

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

There is palpable fear in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as suspected cultists have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Principal of Uyo High School, Mr. Michael Iwok to recall their suspended members or face the dire consequences. As a warning, some fetish objects such as fresh pepper, palm oil droplets, peeled cooked egg, […]
News Top Stories

Motorists groan as petrol queues resurface in Abuja

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which brought about queues at filling stations in Abuja and other parts of the country, was caused by tanker drivers’ strike. Kyari made this disclosure in an interaction with State House correspondents after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica