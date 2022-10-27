Presidency: Igbo group slams Atiku over alleged ethnic bias

An Igbo group, Umuigbo United Assembly (UUA), has chidedthe presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for championing what it described as ethnic bias in campaigning for president. In a press conference in Awka, President General of Umuigbo United Assembly, Evang. R. C. D. NwaDavid, noted that ‘the unifier’, which the PDP candidate bears is a mere irony, and that Nigeria cannot remain united under him if elected president judging from his utterances, actions and inactions.

He said: “If Atiku could be bold enough to say these kind of divisive utterances as somebody seeking votes from Nigerians, what will happen if he wins? “When Atiku ran for president in 2019, Igbo delegates supported him to win the PDP ticket. In the general election, South East and South South supported him hundred percent.

All sons and daughters of Igbo extraction put their time, money and efforts to make sure he scaled through. “The Constitution of PDP provides for zoning among zones in the country. Power rotates between North and South. When it was time for the north in 2019, all Igbo interested in running for president under PDP stepped down and the election was exclusively for the north.”

