Presidency: I’ll end in security, unite Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion– Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has declared that when he emerges as president of Nigeria, he will end insecurity in the country, eradicate poverty and revamp all critical sectors of government and unite the country irrespective of religious and tribal sentiment. Obi stated this on Friday during the Presidential Rally at the RwangPam Stadium Jos, the Plateau State capital, where he described Nigeria as the capital of poverty in the world. He said that if elected President, he will build Nigeria and end poverty, and Nigeria will be great.

“I have vowed to secure and unite Nigeria from the North, to the South, East and West, end banditry, insurgency and unite our dear nation to manage our diversity such that no one is left behind,” he said. According to him, his administration will shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.

“I will restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient civil service and build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road and air transportation, and pipeline network through integrated public-private partnerships, and entrepreneurial public sector governance.

“All sectors will be revived in Plateau State; especially the tourism sector in Jos will come back to life. “For education, the current government does not appreciate education, but we will ensure ASUU does not go on strike anymore and we will not owe workers their salaries. “We will also ensure pensioners are paid every one of their entitlements,” he said, adding that the 2023 elections are not about tribe or religion but about Nigeria. His running mate, Senator Datti Ahmed had earlier said that “when we emerge, we will stop the killing and start the healing, we will stop the stealing and start the keeping.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...