News Top Stories

Presidency: I’ll not sabotage PDP if I fail primary – Wike

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given the assurance that he would not work against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he fails to win the party’s presidential ticket. Wike who joined the 2023 presidential race on Tuesday, however, said he is presenting himself as the most qualified aspirant to fly the PDP ticket. He spoke at a dinner with members of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly to solicit their support for his presidential ambition. Wike told them that: “PDP requires a strong and determined person. I have made myself available. Age is on my side, too much energy to run around and solve the problems of this country. “What is important is, for now, who can do this job? Who can go and meet APC? The fight has started. “And I am sure APC wherever they are now, they are not sleeping because they know I have come out and it will not be easy,” he said.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun monarch wants Nigerians to shun nepotism

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

An Osun State traditional ruler, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Ayedire Local Government area of the state, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun 111, yesterday charged Nigerians to always shun sectionalism and segregation capable of causing disharmony amongst them.   The traditional ruler, who made the charge in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, […]
News

APC dead in Edo, only exists through press releases – PDP

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party is an indication that the party is dead in the state.   The PDP made the disclosure yesterday in a statement signed by […]
News

Aggrieved member asks court to nullify APC congresses

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Okosisi Ngwu, has taken the Mai Mala Buni APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to the Abuja High Court, seeking the nullification of all actions taken by the committee, including the party’s state congresses. In the suit marked FCT/HC/ CV/1824/2021 dated August 2, 2021, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica