Presidency: I’ll not sabotage PDP if I fail primary – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given the assurance that he would not work against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he fails to win the party’s presidential ticket. Wike who joined the 2023 presidential race on Tuesday, however, said he is presenting himself as the most qualified aspirant to fly the PDP ticket. He spoke at a dinner with members of the PDP caucus in the National Assembly to solicit their support for his presidential ambition. Wike told them that: “PDP requires a strong and determined person. I have made myself available. Age is on my side, too much energy to run around and solve the problems of this country. “What is important is, for now, who can do this job? Who can go and meet APC? The fight has started. “And I am sure APC wherever they are now, they are not sleeping because they know I have come out and it will not be easy,” he said.”

