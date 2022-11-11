News

Presidency: I’ll relocate N’Delta ministry to S’South – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said he would relocate the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to any of the states in the region, if he becomes president.

The former vice president, who said he conceived the idea when he ran for presidency in 2007, stated that his proposal was that the ministry should be situated in the Niger Delta.

“Whether it is Port Harcourt or any other place, the responsibility is to develop the infrastructure and human capital and so on, of the Niger Delta,” he added.

The PDP candidate, who spoke at a breakfast meeting with the Abuja business community, noted that billions had been allocated to the ministry since it was created by the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration, and wondered where the monies had gone, “into (private) pockets?

“If I am elected, the Ministry of Niger Delta will be in the Niger Delta. I will make sure the ministry develops all the infrastructures.”

 

