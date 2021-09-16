News

Presidency: It’s shocking for Yoruba Nation’s agitators to associate with IPOB at UNGA

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has expressed shock that the agitators for Yoruba Nation could associate with the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in their protests at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, United States of America.

Nigeria’s separatist campaigners had on Tuesday fulfilled their vow to protest at the United Nations in New York to draw international support for their cause. Calling for a one-million- man freedom march, the protest scheduled to last till September 21, was being coordinated by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self- Determination (NINAS).

The protesters from Yoruba self-determination groups, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other agitators from the Middle Belt are demanding the United Nations to supervise referendums in the Middle Belt and Southern parts of Nigeria. They are also demanding an end to the genocide allegedly being perpetrated by herdsmen in the name of grazing while rejecting the 1999 Constitution.

Acknowledging that it was expected that Nigerian diaspora groups may use the UNGA to garner attention to their causes, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a release yesterday lamented that it was shocking to see “Yoruba Nation” advocates unequivocally throwing their lot in with IPOB on Tuesday. According to him, the world would judge the advocates of Yoruba Nation for associating with IPOB which has already been designated a terrorist organisation in Nigeria and allegedly having a 50,000-strong paramilitary organisation.

