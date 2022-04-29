Presidency: I’ve everything to qualify for President, Ngige tells Nigerians

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has assured Nigerians he has the experience and capacity to lead, and has everything they have ever yearned for in a new President ahead of the 2023 general elections. Ngige, who spoke at the public presentation of Chief Chekwas Okorie’s book, titled, ‘APGA and the Igbo Question,’ yesterday, insisted that the new president of Nigeria must be visionary, intelligent, courageous and firm, even as he described himself as eminently qualified to contest for the office of the President without apologies to nobody for throwing his hat into the ring. He said: “We need leaders who are visionary.

As a leader, you must see what others didn’t see. We need leaders who are intelligent. You must be intelligent to see what others are not able to see. “You must have the capacity and experience. What have you done with the position given to you in the past? You must be courageous to take difficult decisions. You can’t be a leader and people are pushing you around. You are the captain. You must be courageous.”

