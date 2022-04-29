News

Presidency: I’ve everything to qualify for President, Ngige tells Nigerians

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has assured Nigerians he has the experience and capacity to lead, and has everything they have ever yearned for in a new President ahead of the 2023 general elections. Ngige, who spoke at the public presentation of Chief Chekwas Okorie’s book, titled, ‘APGA and the Igbo Question,’ yesterday, insisted that the new president of Nigeria must be visionary, intelligent, courageous and firm, even as he described himself as eminently qualified to contest for the office of the President without apologies to nobody for throwing his hat into the ring. He said: “We need leaders who are visionary.

As a leader, you must see what others didn’t see. We need leaders who are intelligent. You must be intelligent to see what others are not able to see. “You must have the capacity and experience. What have you done with the position given to you in the past? You must be courageous to take difficult decisions. You can’t be a leader and people are pushing you around. You are the captain. You must be courageous.”

 

Diri orders immediate reinstatement of mobile court in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the mobile court at the Swali Market in the state capital to prosecute defaulters who would want to trade illegally around the ultra-modern market. The governor had banned every form of street trading around Swali Market and all other markets within the state capital. […]
FG to modify White Cane for the blind

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social and Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Federal Government is in the forefront of bringing technological modifications to the conventional white canes through local production for the virtually impaired. Speaking at this year’s White Cane Safety Awareness Day in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said: […]
C’River seeks partnership with new Hausa leader

The Cross River State government has called on the newly installed Seriki Hausa, Alhaji Garba Lawan to emulate his predecessor, late Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan by partnering the state government in the area of health care. Director-General of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHDA), Dr. Janet Ekpenyong made the call yesterday when she […]

