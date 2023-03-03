News Top Stories

Presidency: Judiciary on trial as Obi, Atiku head for court

The battle for the 2023 presidential election has shifted to the court as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, said they will challenge the outcome of the election. Atiku and Obi addressed separate press conferences in Abuja on Thursday, describing the election as fraud.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the earlier hours of Wednesday, declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the presidential election.

The PDP candidate, who addressed the media hours after his LP counterpart had done so, said the processes and outcome of the presidential and National Assembly election was grossly flawed in every material particular, stating that this has been attested to by both local and international observers.

 

Atiku said the battle to right the wrongs is not about him but “a continuation of my battles to deepen democracy and for a better life for our people. It is about the future of Nigerian youths. “It is my hope that the judiciary will redeem itself this time around and rise to the society’s expectation as the last hope. “In the end who wins is not as important as the credibility of our elections and electoral processes.”

 

The PDP candidate recalled his many battles to enthrone democracy in the country, which he said spanned three decades. “It was a battle that started during the military era. It was a struggle that nearly caused me my life and that of my son, Adamu, in Kaduna. I survived the assassination only by the mercies and grace of God,” he stated.

The former vice president said he was forced into exile and his businesses nearly crippled. Atiku said he also sacrificed his political aspiration and fought against the actualisation of third term by his erstwhile principal, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. “Whether during the military or civilian era, I have, no matter how inconvenient, pitched my tent with the people against dictators.

“During the military regime, it nearly cost me my life and the near decimation of my businesses. “In the civilian administration, it had serious adverse implications on my political life. “But I have remained undaunted because I was, and still convinced, that the only reason why I am in politics is to work in tandem with other compatriots in the advancement of the wellbeing of the people,” he said.

 

The PDP candidate stated that the 2023 presidential election presented the nation and its people the greatest opportunity for a reset. “We had everything going for us: a legal framework in the 2023  Electoral Act and the BVAS technology.

 

The enthusiasm of Nigerians to turn out and in large numbers was an added bonus,” he said. Atiku regretted that the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians who braced all the challenges to go and cast their votes, were shattered by the conduct of INEC, which he said, failed to live up to expectations.

“The weekend election was neither free nor fair. Preliminary assessments indicate that it is the worst conducted elections since the return to democratic rule.

“The manipulation and fraud that attended this election was unprecedented in the history of our nation. “I can still not understand why the electoral umpire was in such a hurry to conclude collation and announcement of the result, given the number of complaints of irregularities of bypassing of the BVAS, failure of uploading to the IREV, and unprecedented cancellations and disenfranchisement of millions of voters in breach of the Electoral Act and the commission’s own guidelines. It was indeed a rape of democracy,” he said.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari that it was not too late to make amends for the good of the country and the future generations, by leaving a legacy of credible election. Obi on his part, said the February 25 presidential election would go down as one of the most controversial elections ever conducted in Nigeria. The LP candidate regretted that the Nigerian people were robbed by the institutions and leaders whom they trusted, but appealed to them to be peaceful and law abiding.

Obi, who said he won the presidential election, stated that the conduct of the presidential election deviated from the electoral rules and guidelines, as the candidates were promised.

 

According to him, the election did not meet the minimum criteria of a free, transparent, credible and fair election devoid of voter intimidation and suppression, and late commencement of voting in some specific states, but assured that he would use all available legal and peaceful procedures to reclaim his mandate. “Datti Baba-Ahmed and I remain absolutely undaunted and deeply committed to this project of a new Nigeria that will be built on honesty, transparency, fairness, justice and equity,” Obi stated.

