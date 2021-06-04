News

Presidency knocks Campbell for calling Nigeria a failed state

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Presidency has faulted John Campbell, an American diplomat, on his claims that Nigeria has become a failed state because of the various challenges bedevilling the country. The offensive article, according to a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, was published recently in ‘Foreign Affairs’ magazine in the United States. In a letter titled; “Re: Giant of Africa Falling: Stating the Facts,” Shehu wrote: “The latest article on Nigeria in Foreign Affairs titled; ‘The Giant of Africa is Failing,’ is unfair both to a magazine with such an esteemed pedigree and to its readers. “Ambassador Campbell has been predicting the collapse of Nigeria for several years. He is of course entitled to his opinions, even where events consistently prove him wrong. “But facts should not be bent to support distorted opinions. Let me give you one example. “The authors write: ‘At an April meeting with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Buhari reportedly requested that the headquarters of the U.S. Africa Command be moved from Germany to Nigeria, so that it would be closer to the fight against jihadi groups in the country’s north.’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Homeless woman delivered of baby inside Lagos ambulance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A homeless woman, Ms Blessing Emmanuel, 35 was yesterday delivered of a baby boy under Ajah Bridge. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the homeless woman was from Cross Rivers.   She was assisted by the Lagos State Emergency Response Unit. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu […]
News

‘Over 1m traders in Anambra evade taxes’

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu ONITSHA

The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation has cautioned heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state to work hard to cue into the Governor Willie Obiano’s mantra of using little to achieve more in the 2021 fiscal year.   According to the report of the Chairman of the State […]
News Top Stories

APC registration: We’ll triple our membership, says Kogi gov

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Ahead of the membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the party would triple its membership.   Bello, who spoke yesterday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the inauguration of Youths and Women Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee, also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica