Presidency knocks Campbell for calling Nigeria a failed state

The Presidency has faulted John Campbell, an American diplomat, on his claims that Nigeria has become a failed state because of the various challenges bedevilling the country. The offensive article, according to a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, was published recently in ‘Foreign Affairs’ magazine in the United States. In a letter titled; “Re: Giant of Africa Falling: Stating the Facts,” Shehu wrote: “The latest article on Nigeria in Foreign Affairs titled; ‘The Giant of Africa is Failing,’ is unfair both to a magazine with such an esteemed pedigree and to its readers. “Ambassador Campbell has been predicting the collapse of Nigeria for several years. He is of course entitled to his opinions, even where events consistently prove him wrong. “But facts should not be bent to support distorted opinions. Let me give you one example. “The authors write: ‘At an April meeting with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Buhari reportedly requested that the headquarters of the U.S. Africa Command be moved from Germany to Nigeria, so that it would be closer to the fight against jihadi groups in the country’s north.’

