Presidency knocks Campbell for calling Nigeria a failed state

The Presidency has faulted John Campbell, an American diplomat, on his claims that Nigeria has become a failed state because of the various challenges bedevilling the country. The offensive article, according to a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, was published recently in ‘Foreign Affairs’ magazine in the United States. In a letter titled; “Re: Giant of Africa Falling: Stating the Facts,” Shehu wrote: “The latest article on Nigeria in Foreign Affairs titled; ‘The Giant of Africa is Failing,’ is unfair both to a magazine with such an esteemed pedigree and to its readers. “Ambassador Campbell has been predicting the collapse of Nigeria for several years. He is of course entitled to his opinions, even where events consistently prove him wrong. “But facts should not be bent to support distorted opinions. Let me give you one example. “The authors write: ‘At an April meeting with U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Buhari reportedly requested that the headquarters of the U.S. Africa Command be moved from Germany to Nigeria, so that it would be closer to the fight against jihadi groups in the country’s north.’
Related Articles
Homeless woman delivered of baby inside Lagos ambulance
A homeless woman, Ms Blessing Emmanuel, 35 was yesterday delivered of a baby boy under Ajah Bridge. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the homeless woman was from Cross Rivers. She was assisted by the Lagos State Emergency Response Unit. Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, Director General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Over 1m traders in Anambra evade taxes’
The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation has cautioned heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state to work hard to cue into the Governor Willie Obiano’s mantra of using little to achieve more in the 2021 fiscal year. According to the report of the Chairman of the State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC registration: We’ll triple our membership, says Kogi gov
Ahead of the membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has said that the party would triple its membership. Bello, who spoke yesterday at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the inauguration of Youths and Women Sensitisation and Mobilisation Committee, also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)