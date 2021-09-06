Presidency lists policies, projects delivered by Buhari’s administration in 6 years

The Presidency has listed somepoliciesandprojects itconsiders outstandingdeliveredbyPresidentMuhammadu Buhari in the last six years. In a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, yesterday, the Presidency listed the N287 billion net profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the first since its inception in the last 44 years.

Also listed were the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Deep Offshore and Inland Basin (Production Sharing Contracts) Act 2019.

He added that the President Muhammadu Buhari cleared about $3 billion out of the outstanding $6 billion Cash Call Arrears owed International Oil Companies (IOCs); supervised the first successful Marginal Fields Bid Round in almost 20 years a d launched the Social Investments Programs, amongst others.

Listed as jinxed projects delivered were the Itakpe- Warri rail line, started in 1987 and completed in 2020; completion of four standard gauge railway projects between 2016 and 2021: Abuja- Kaduna rail line, Abuja Metro Line, Itakpe-Warri rail line and Lagos-Ibadan rail line; completion of the last NLNG Train project (Train 6) and inauguration of Train 7; construction of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway; commencement of the construction.

Like this: Like Loading...