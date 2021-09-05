Presidency lists policies, projects delivered by Buhari’s administration

The Presidency has listed some policies and projects it considered outstanding delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years.

Listed among ‘jinxes’ broken by the President, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release Sunday were the announcement of the N287 billion net profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the first since its inception in the last 44 years.

Also listed were the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Deep Offshore and Inland Basin (Production Sharing Contracts) Act, 2019.

He added that the President cleared about $3 billion out of the outstanding $6 billion Cash Call Arrears owed International Oil Companies (IOCs); supervised the the first successful Marginal Fields Bid Round in almost 20 years and launched the Social Investments Programme amongst others.