Presidency lists policies, projects delivered by Buhari’s administration

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidency has listed some policies and projects it considered outstanding delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years.

Listed among ‘jinxes’ broken by the President, according to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a release Sunday were the announcement of the N287 billion net profit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the first since its inception in the last 44 years.

Also listed were the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and Deep Offshore and Inland Basin (Production Sharing Contracts) Act, 2019.

He added that the President cleared about $3 billion out of the outstanding $6 billion Cash Call Arrears owed International Oil Companies (IOCs); supervised the the first successful Marginal Fields Bid Round in almost 20 years and launched the Social Investments Programme amongst others.

Listed as jinxed projects delivered were the Itakpe-Warri Rail Line, started in 1987, abandoned for decades, and finally completed in 2020; completion of four standard gauge railway projects between 2016 and 2021: Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line, Abuja Metro Line, Itakpe-Warri Rail Line and Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line; completion of the last NLNG Train project (Train 6) and successful flag-off of Train 7; construction of Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway; commencement of the cconstruction of Bodo-Bonny Bridges and Road; commencement of Ovono Vlean-up project; Maritime University, Delta State, licensed by the NUC and operationalized in 2018 and completion of 12 inherited dam projects across the country.

 

