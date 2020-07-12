Presidency: Magu’s suspension won’t affect EFCC’s operation

T

he Presidency has said that the suspension of the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, would not affect the operation of the anti-graft agency.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday clarified that the ongoing investigation of the anti-corruption czar was not a signal of the failure of the fight against corruption by the government.

Shehu said: “A series of documented allegations were made against the Ag.Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Following a preliminary review of the allegations leveled against the Ag. Chairman and several other members of his staff, there were grounds for a detailed investigation to be conducted.

“Hence, an investigative panel was constituted in compliance with the extant laws governing the convening of such a body.

“As is the proper procedure, when allegations are made against the Chief Executive of an institution, and in this case an institution that ought to be seen as beyond reproach, the Chief Executive has to step down from his post and allow for a transparent and unhindered investigation.

“The EFCC does not revolve around the personality of an individual, and as such cannot be seen through the prism of any individual.

“Therefore, the suspension of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, allows the institution to continue carrying out its mandate without the cloud of investigation hanging over its head.

“The EFCC has many good, hardworking men and women who are committed to its ideal and ensuring that the wealth of our country isn’t plundered and wherein there is an act of misappropriation such person(s) are brought to justice.”

