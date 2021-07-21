Presidency: Masses will look to Buhari for guidance in 2023

News Top Stories

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should forget about returning to power in 2023, as the masses will trust President Muhammadu Buhari for guidance during the next general election. Speaking with journalists in Katsina on Tuesday, Shehu said the president is a “strong factor” in the politics of the country.

“Wherever we have gone, we see people lining the streets, saying ‘sai Buhari, sai Buhari’. That tells you that the president is entrenched politically. He is such a strong factor in the politics of this country and nobody can wish him away using tweets,” Shehu said. “I think it is in the interest of the opposition particularly, to admit that the president matters a lot to the people of this country. He matters to the party and the unshakeable support he enjoys in Daura and this country cannot be wished away, whether you are using digital media or propaganda. “We see PDP nursing the false hope of taking over power in 2023. The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership.

I’m sure in 2023; they’re waiting for him to show the way. “What he has been building in terms of infrastructure and the economy, and the wellbeing of young people of this country, nobody will put that at risk by inviting another party to come and take power in 2023. “What is amazing is that across the world, the popularity of leaders has been shattered by COVID, but the opposite is the case here. President Buhari is increasing in popularity.” Shehu also said Nigerians abroad have nothing to gain by speaking ill of the country. “There is nothing to gain by disparaging your country overseas because every citizen must respect their nation,” he said.

“Those countries you go to, to say bad things about Nigeria, they dare not do it in their own countries. When they go out, they speak well. They are ambassadors of their own countries. Why do we go out and tell the worst stories of our own country? “I think Nigerians have to change. If we don’t promote it, nobody will do it for us. This is clear from the message by Governor Masari.” The spokesman also said Buhari wants Nigerians to embrace agriculture. “He said he has been told by the economic advisory council that only two and half percent of the agricultural land is under cultivation. So, with over 97 percent available, there is no reason why people should not take to agriculture,” he added.

News

FG sues for private sector’s cooperation on implementation of ESP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Federal Government has called on operators in the private sector to cooperate with it in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual edition of the Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). According to a statement […]
News

Lack of political will, others bane of insecurity in Nigeria – Ikponmwen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A retired Army General, Idada Ikponwen, has decried the level of insecurity in the country, saying that the lack of political will on the part of the government, poor image, lopsided political structure, and high level of unemployment were re-sponsible for the rising level insecurity in the country. The retired General, who advised President Muhammadu […]
News

Donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries, UNICEF ambassadors tells G7

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassadors, have called on G7 leaders to donate doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries. This emerged as UNICEF warned an urgent fair and equitable access supply of COVID-19 vaccines, the world will continue to be at risk of deadly virus mutations, like the devastating second wave […]

