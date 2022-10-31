News Top Stories

Presidency: M’Belt Forum reiterates support for Obi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) yesterday reaffirmed its unflinching support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Forum said its support for Mr Obi remains intact, stressing that it was throwing its weight behind Obi’s candidature because of its belief in fairness, equity and justice.

National President of the MBF, Dr Bitrus Pogu, told New Telegraph in an exclusive telephone interview that they saw in Obi someone that has the capacity and ability to heal the country’s enormous economic, and security challenges as well as unite Nigeria.

He said that Nigerians have suffereduntoldhardship in the hands of the present administration and require an energetic person that will resolve the numerous problems and give citizens a sense of belonging.

“The kind of President Nigerians need at this moment is somebody who is going to resolve our security problems, somebody who will resolve the economic problems, and somebody who will unite Nigeria and move us forward.”

 

Pogu described as unfortunate, the “northernisation” comment by former vice president and PDP’s presidential candidate in next year’s general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the North should not support a Yoruba or Igbo candidate in reference to the presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

 

Atiku had, during an interactive session with the Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna State, declared that “what the average northerner needs is somebody who is from the North and also understands that part of the country, and has been able to build bridges across the country.” “I know the whole of this country.

 

I have built bridges across this country. I think what the average northerner needs is somebody who is from the north, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria, and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country. “This is what the northerner needs. He (the northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo candidate.

This is what the northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin,” said Atiku at the meeting. But, speaking further on the matter, the Middle Belt leader noted: “If Atiku said that, it’s unfortunate and it means he wants to be a northern president and not Nigerian president.

So let Nigerians answer him; those who are not from the North and who don’t believe that there is one North out there, because he said he is also Fulani; let them use their senses that they don’t belong, so let them vote for the person that will unite Nigeria.”

 

