Presidency mobilises support against retail corruption

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has expressed concern over the rising spate of ‘retail corruption’ in the country, saying concerted efforts must be made to address the situation.

As part of measures to deal with the menace, the PACAC has organised a one-day virtual Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Effective and Sustainable Strategies for Curbing Retail Corruption.

Specifically, the dialogue will reflect on a number of issues such as factors that encourage retail corruption, dynamics of retail corruption, challenges in curbing it sustainably to promote government’s anti-corruption gains

In his opening remarks at the parley in Abuja, Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Radda, emphasised the need for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other law enforcement agencies, to tackle retail corruption with the same energy and tools deployed in the fight against “grand” corruption.

According to Radda, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government must endeavour to discharge their responsibilities according to prevailing laws, even as he charged citizens to respect processes and procedures at all times.

While noting that the masses were the worse hit by retail corruption, the PACAC’s scribe called for the deployment of technology in public transactions, in a bid to minimise face-to-face interactions between service providers and members of the public.

“Nigerians should learn to respect processes and procedures; cutting corners is one of the reasons we have retail corruption.

“There should be little personal interaction between service providers and the citizens.

“We need to fight retail corruption, not only because it is desirable, but because it affects ordinary Nigerians,” Radda said.

In his Goodwill message, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Abdulkwari, pledged the readiness of the parliament to support efforts to curb graft in the polity.