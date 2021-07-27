News

Presidency mobilises support against retail corruption

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has expressed concern over the rising spate of ‘retail corruption’ in the country, saying concerted efforts must be made to address the situation.

As part of measures to deal with the menace, the PACAC has organised a one-day virtual Stakeholders’ Dialogue on Effective and Sustainable Strategies for Curbing Retail Corruption.

Specifically, the dialogue will reflect on a number of issues such as factors that encourage retail corruption, dynamics of retail corruption, challenges in curbing it sustainably to promote government’s anti-corruption gains

In his opening remarks at the parley in Abuja, Tuesday, the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Radda, emphasised the need for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and other law enforcement agencies, to tackle retail corruption with the same energy and tools deployed in the fight against “grand” corruption.

According to Radda, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government must endeavour to discharge their responsibilities according to prevailing laws, even as he charged citizens to respect processes and procedures at all times.

While noting that the masses were the worse hit by retail corruption, the PACAC’s scribe called for the deployment of technology in public transactions, in a bid to minimise face-to-face interactions between service providers and members of the public.

“Nigerians should learn to respect processes and procedures; cutting corners is one of the reasons we have retail corruption.

“There should be little personal interaction between service providers and the citizens.

“We need to fight retail corruption, not only because it is desirable, but because it affects ordinary Nigerians,” Radda said.

In his Goodwill message, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Abdulkwari, pledged the readiness of the parliament to support efforts to curb graft in the polity.

The lawmaker, who was represented by one of his aides, Mr. Ashley Emenike, observed that: retail corruption has been eroding the gains in government’s fight against

Also speaking, Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), described corruption as a phenomenon that is as old as man.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gunmen demand N50m for abducted Seriki’s brother, 2 other

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Suspected gunmen, who kidnapped Seriki of Sabo, Haruna Tanko’s brother, two others along the Ilesha/Ife expressway in Osu community headquarters of Atakumosa West of Osun State, have demanded N50 million ransom.   It was learnt that one Usman and two others were abducted on March 25, along the expressway.   The kidnappers, it was, however, […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to lawmakers: Let’s be on same page to rebuild Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday urged federal and state lawmakers to be on the same page with him on the mission to rebuild Lagos, saying the task of rebuilding state must jointly carried out by everyone. Speaking at the opening of a three-day Executive/ Legislative parley, Sanwo- Olu said there is the […]
News

WHO warns against hydroxychloroquine use in COVID-19 prevention

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised against the use of hydroxychloroquine in preventing the contraction of Coronavirus. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, a WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) panel of international experts in the BMJ, noted that resources should be channelled to promising drugs as hydroxychloroquine was no longer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica